Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Live Updates from Champions League Semi-Final

Live updates from the second leg of the Champions League semi-final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, with Arsenal leading 1-0 at halftime thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka. Follow for score updates, team news, and expert analysis.

Follow Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score, team news and updates as Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, with the Gunners aiming to reach the final for the first time in 20 years.

Oliver Holt, Ian Ladyman and Isaan Khan report from the ground. The match is currently at halftime with Arsenal leading 1-0, and an aggregate score of 2-1. Bukayo Saka scored the crucial goal in the 45th minute, capitalizing on a spill from Jan Oblak after a shot from Leandro Trossard. The build-up involved excellent play from Viktor Gyokeres and Trossard, with Saka reacting quickest to score.

The first half saw Arsenal relentlessly pressuring Atletico Madrid's defense, with Declan Rice particularly outstanding in midfield, driving his team forward with relentless energy. There was a controversial incident involving Marc Pubill appearing to stamp on Riccardo Calafiori's wrist, which went unnoticed by the referee and VAR, raising questions about a potential red card. Atletico Madrid started the second half aggressively, with Ademola Lookman having an early chance but failing to control a cross effectively.

Arsenal are now 45 minutes away from reaching the Champions League final in Budapest, a feat they haven't achieved in two decades. The atmosphere at the Emirates is electric, with fans believing their team can secure a historic victory. The Gunners had been consistently knocking on Oblak's door throughout the first half, and the Atletico goalkeeper finally succumbed to the pressure.

Saka's goal is a significant moment for the Arsenal academy graduate, potentially being the most important of his career so far. Gyokeres' run was also noted for stretching and panicking the Atletico defense, creating space for the attack. The second half promises to be a tense affair, with Atletico needing to find an equalizer to force the game into extra time or potentially overturn the aggregate deficit.

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their composure and capitalize on their lead to secure their place in the final. The game is poised for a dramatic conclusion, with both teams giving their all in pursuit of Champions League glory. The intensity and passion displayed by both sides are captivating the fans and creating a memorable atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal's determination to reach the final is palpable, and they are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory





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