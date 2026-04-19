Arson Attack on London Jewish Business Under Investigation, Iran-Backed Group Claims Responsibility

Counter-terrorism police are investigating an arson attack on a Jewish business in Hendon, North West London. An Iran-backed Islamist group, which previously targeted the Israeli Embassy, has claimed responsibility for the incident, releasing a video of the attack. While the motive is unclear, police are keeping an open mind, and community reassurance measures have been increased.

Counter-terrorism police are investigating an arson attack on a Jewish business in Hendon, North West London , which occurred last night. The incident, reported at 10:31 PM, involved an individual seen approaching a row of shops carrying a plastic bag containing three bottles filled with fluid. This person then placed the bag next to the building and ignited its contents. Fortunately, the bottles did not fully ignite, resulting in only minor damage to the shopfront and no reported injuries.

The Metropolitan Police are leading the investigation, supported by officers from the North West Command Area, and are keeping an open mind regarding the motive, stating it is not currently being treated as a terrorist incident. No arrests have been made to date. Responsibility for the attack has been claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, an Iran-backed Islamist group. This same group previously claimed responsibility for launching drones at the Israeli Embassy on Friday. A video, apparently posted by the group on Telegram, purports to show an individual setting fire to a bag containing bottles outside the business and then fleeing the scene as the building ignites. This marks the sixth attack claimed by Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia since the beginning of April, indicating a significant increase in their activity. Commander Helen Flanagan of Counter Terrorism Policing London highlighted the similarities between this attack and other recent incidents in North West London, including an arson in Golders Green last month, though she cautioned against directly linking them at this stage. She appealed to the public for any information or footage that could aid the investigation and vowed relentless pursuit of those responsible for these acts of hate. Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams acknowledged the heightened concerns within the community, particularly following the previous attack in Golders Green. He confirmed that local officers are working closely with Counter Terrorism Policing and that a visible police presence, including armed patrols and Project Servator deployments, will be maintained to reassure residents and deter further criminal acts. The police are urging anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 8987/17APRIL, or to anonymously report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The Community Security Trust (CST) confirmed their awareness of the attempted arson, noting the minimal damage and absence of injuries. They are collaborating with the police to support the investigation and the Jewish community, advising people to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police on 999, followed by reporting to the CST. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed an increase in resources allocated to address the series of attempted arson attacks across London





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