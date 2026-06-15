Three arson incidents in south London were carried out by a Ukrainian construction worker recruited via Telegram by a Russian‑speaking contact offering cryptocurrency payments. The attacks targeted a former car of Sir Keir Starmer and two homes linked to the prime minister. The case underscores foreign influence efforts using digital platforms.

In the early hours of 13 May 2025 British police officers burst into a south London flat where a young Ukrainian construction worker was sleeping and arrested the man on suspicion of arson.

The suspect, Roman Lavrynovych, 22, carried out three separate fires that all targeted property linked to Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition. The first blaze was set on a car that once belonged to Starmer and was parked on a street in Kentish Town, north London. Within a few days two further properties were set ablaze: a rental home owned by the prime minister's sister‑in‑law and another nearby dwelling.

The attacks occurred in the middle of the night, when occupants were asleep, and the threat to life was deemed imminent by the police. According to the prosecution, Lavrynovych was recruited through Telegram, a messaging app frequently used for covert communications. An unidentified Russian‑speaking contact, known only by the pseudonym El Money, offered the suspect cryptocurrency payments in exchange for the arson attacks.

The court heard that the recruitment was carried out online and that the contact promised a large sum for each successful act of espionage. While investigators have not directly linked the plot to a state sponsor, they noted that Russian intelligence agents have a history of using similar recruitment and payment methods to commission hate‑crime and targeted attacks in the United Kingdom.

Two other men were charged alongside Lavrynovych, but one of them, Petro Pochynok, 35, was cleared of the same charge. The other defendant, Stanislav Carpiuc, a Ukrainian‑born Romanian national, was found guilty of conspiring to cause arson on property linked to the prime minister. The Old Bailey jury deliberated for seven and a half hours before delivering its verdict.

The sentencing hearing will take place on Friday, after Mr Justice Garnham remands the defendants into custody and orders a final plea. The case has drawn attention to the growing concern about foreign actors using digital platforms to influence domestic security. The allegations highlight how private individuals can become tools in a broader strategy of political intimidation. By targeting personal assets of public figures, the attackers sought to send a message while remaining technically anonymous.

The police response, swift arrests and a compelling prosecution, demonstrate the seriousness with which the UK judiciary treats acts that threaten the safety of elected officials and the integrity of the political process. The case also offers a stark illustration of the challenges law enforcement faces in protecting public office holders from external influence campaigns.

The use of cryptocurrency as a payment method further complicates investigations, as it offers a degree of anonymity and speed that traditional money‑laundering controls do not fully address. The outcome of the forthcoming sentencing hearing will be closely watched by security analysts, legal scholars and the media, who are interested in the broader implications for the UK's counter‑terrorism policing and the credibility of the electoral system.

In the future, it is anticipated that cyber‑security teams will enhance monitoring of Telegram and similar platforms, while lawmakers may consider new legislation to curb the use of anonymous digital payments for extremist activities. Meanwhile, members of the public are advised to stay alert to signs of suspicious activity around personal properties, especially during late nights, and to report any concerns directly to local police forces.





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Arson Telegram Recruitment Russian Influence Sir Keir Starmer UK Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sir Keir Starmer to make major announcement today at 8am press conferenceThe Prime Minister will announce sweeping reforms to protect children online

Read more »

BBC Breakfast guests in tears after 'powerful' Keir Starmer announcement on airSir Keir Starmer made an important announcement live from Downing Street on Monday

Read more »

POLL: Is a social media ban for under-16s a good idea?Sir Keir Starmer made the major announcement on the social media ban today

Read more »

Two men guilty of plotting to damage property linked to Sir Keir StarmerTwo men have been found guilty of plotting to damage property linked to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer.

Read more »