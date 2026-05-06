Art Dealer Olyvia Kwok Faces £100,000 Lawsuit Over Missing Luxury Watch

Beijing-born fine art dealer Olyvia Kwok, known for her high-profile acquisitions for the super-rich, is being sued by a wealthy stockbroker over an alleged missing luxury watch deal. Meanwhile, Sabine Getty stuns at the Met Gala, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas reflects on her regrets, Ingrid Tarrant expresses admiration for Putin, and Dame Judi Dench's final painting goes up for auction.

Olyvia Kwok , once celebrated as the art market's It-girl for her high-profile acquisitions on behalf of the ultra-wealthy, now finds herself embroiled in a legal dispute over a missing luxury watch.

The Beijing-born fine art dealer, known for her aggressive sales tactics and clientele worth over $30 million, is being sued by Patrick Coakley, a wealthy stockbroker and former friend. Coakley alleges that in 2023, he entered into an agreement with Kwok to purchase two luxury watches—a $35,000 Audemars Piguet and a $165,000 Patek Philippe 5070P—for a total of $200,000. According to legal documents, Coakley paid the full amount, but only received the Audemars Piguet watch by the agreed date.

Kwok later reimbursed him $50,000, followed by an additional $10,000, but Coakley claims $105,000 remains unaccounted for, with interest and exchange rates bringing the total claim to £107,000. Coakley, who runs the firm Duveen Capital, expressed regret over the deal, stating that what he thought would be a mutually beneficial transaction with a friend turned sour. Kwok, however, denies the claim, calling it 'without merit,' and insists that the watches were ready for collection at all times.

She further claims that the deal was altered to include a painting instead of the watches after Coakley backed out due to market fluctuations. Meanwhile, in unrelated news, Swiss-Lebanese jewellery designer Sabine Getty made a striking appearance at the Met Gala in New York, wearing a sheer Ashi Studio gown adorned with illustrated hands, including one at her waist featuring an emerald ring.

Getty, married to Joseph Getty of the billionaire US dynasty, thanked her team for their hard work in creating the bold look. Earlier this year, she had a wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars when her long silk ballgown became trapped in an escalator, describing the incident as a 'near-death-dress-massacre.

' Elsewhere, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas reflected on her career and personal regrets, admitting to occasional bullying behavior and a tendency to over-apologize. The 65-year-old actress, known for her 'ice queen' roles, acknowledged lingering guilt over past actions, stating that she feels 'awful' when she has been cross with someone. In a surprising revelation, Ingrid Tarrant, ex-wife of former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host Chris Tarrant, expressed admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, praising his consistency and strength.

The 71-year-old reality TV star even mentioned drafting a letter to Putin, starting with 'Dear Vlad,' highlighting their supposed shared traits. Lastly, a landscape painting by Dame Judi Dench, created before her deteriorating eyesight forced her to abandon the hobby, is set to be auctioned next week. The painting of Highlands beauty spot Wester Ross will be sold in aid of the Supper With The Stars charity, with online bidding already reaching £3,300





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Olyvia Kwok Luxury Watch Lawsuit Patrick Coakley Sabine Getty Met Gala

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