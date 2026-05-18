Art Encounter on a Venetian Lagoon Island

Patrizia Sandretto Re Rebaudengo extracts the beauty of nature through art by creating a delicate dialogue between ecology, sustainability, and art. Guided by circular economy principles, the island now exists as a living ecosystem where the Foundation's other venues differ due to the unique experience of art when experienced by the environment of San Giacomo.

by boat, it is easy to believe you are arriving somewhere that has barely changed in a thousand years. The small square island is situated between Murano and Burano, its weathered brick walls consumed by flowers and vegetation, and the remnants of a medieval monastery emerging from the water with eerie stillness.

A full-scale brick church tilts forwards at a near-impossible angle and greets visitors as they descend their boats onto the island. The mind-bending installation is titled Huff and Puff by artist Hugh Hayden – the first in a series of permanent installations on the island. Behind it, a fluorescent pink tree by Pamela Rosenkranz glows so intensely it seems to outline the whole lagoon itself as it sits by the water’s edge, drawing butterflies and bees into the greenery.

The works on the island are wildly different in register. Some are monumental and ironic, others more delicate and earnest. Together they seem to be asking the same restless questions about what kind of future we are building. The island’s history stretches back nearly a thousand years.

In 1046, Doge Orso Partecipazio Badoer granted it for the construction of a monastery and a hospice for pilgrims. Over the centuries it became an orchard, then a vineyard. After Napoleon arrived, its ancient religious architecture was replaced with powder magazines and weapons depots. After military use ceased in 1961, it fell into the long, tangled abandonment that Sandretto Re Rebaudengo would encounter more than half a century later.

The pandemic, unexpectedly, clarified Sandretto Re Rebaudengo’s thinking. The island functions like a living organism, where art, energy, water, materials, historical memory, the lagoon landscape and architecture are all interdependent parts of a single, sustainable ecosystem





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Sustainability Venice Art Ecology Circular Economy Fontana Island (Venice) Goatwood (Venice) Huff And Puff (Art Work)

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