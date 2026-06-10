Artemis Home Oakley Swing Egg Pod Chair: A Luxurious Addition to Your Garden Retreat

Discover the Artemis Home Oakley Swing Egg Pod Chair, now on sale at Yimbly with extra discount code. A stylish and durable hanging chair for outdoor relaxation.

As the warmer months encourage people to spend more time outdoors, the demand for comfortable and stylish garden furniture continues to rise. A well-chosen seating option can transform a simple patio into a personal oasis, whether for reading, sunbathing, or socializing.

One standout product is the Artemis Home Oakley Swing Egg Pod Chair, available on Yimbly, an online marketplace owned by Reach plc, the parent company of this site. Originally priced at £299.99, the hanging chair is now offered at £249.99, with an additional 10% discount available through the code SUMMER10, bringing the final cost to £225. This represents a total saving of £74.99. The chair comes in dark grey and light grey to suit various outdoor decors.

The Oakley hanging swing chair is described by the retailer as a means to 'elevate your outdoor relaxation experience' and a 'luxurious addition to any garden or patio'. Its construction features a powder-coated metal frame and a rattan-effect hanging basket, combining durability with an aesthetic that complements different outdoor settings. The chair includes fibre-filled seat and headrest cushions with water-resistant properties, while the spring suspension system provides a smooth rocking motion.

The frame has been tested to a weight limit of 150 kilograms, accommodating a wide range of users. With a height of 190 centimeters, a basket height of 119 centimeters, width of 103 centimeters, and depth of 80 centimeters, the Oakley chair offers ample space for lounging. The blend of a robust frame, suspended basket, and generously proportioned cushions aims to create a cozy outdoor sanctuary, as reported by the Daily Record.

Customer reviews for the Artemis Home Oakley Swing Egg Pod Chair are largely positive, with many praising its appearance, comfort, and ease of assembly. One satisfied buyer noted that it is a 'perfect addition to our garden', great for relaxing or even hosting laptop meetings, and was quickly assembled by the delivery team. Another customer described it as an 'amazing swing chair' that offers good value and extreme comfort, highlighting how relaxing it is to gently sway away stress.

However, some feedback points to potential drawbacks. One reviewer mentioned that while the chair is beautiful and comfy, it is not very stable, requiring caution when sitting, which diminishes the relaxation experience. Another found the cushion too thin, allowing the bars to be felt underneath, leading to discomfort. Conversely, a different shopper loved the chair and the delivery service, emphasizing its beauty, comfort, and sturdiness.

For those considering alternatives, the Blisswood Rattan Swing Egg Chair on Amazon is priced at £155.99, while the Outsunny Hanging Egg Chair with Stand at Debenhams is available for £136, down from £355.99. These options provide lower-cost solutions but may differ in quality and features. Overall, the Oakley Swing Egg Pod Chair stands out for its design and positive reception, though potential buyers should weigh stability and cushion thickness based on personal preference.

Investing in quality garden furniture enhances outdoor living, and the Oakley chair offers a blend of style and function that can make any garden more inviting





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Garden Furniture Swing Egg Chair Outdoor Relaxation Artemis Home Yimbly Sale

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