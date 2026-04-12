Artemis II Crew Returns, 'Bonded Forever,' After Historic Lunar Flyby

The Artemis II crew, including NASA astronauts and a Canadian astronaut, returned to Earth after a ten-day mission that took them around the moon, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.

The Artemis II crew, after completing their historic lunar flyby , has returned to Houston, united by an experience that has 'bonded forever' the four astronauts. NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman , Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen , concluded a ten-day mission that took them around the moon, venturing farther into space than any human had previously traveled.

Upon their return to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Texas on Saturday, the crew received a standing ovation, marking their first public appearance after splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. The gathering included esteemed figures such as NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, flight directors, launch directors, Orion capsule and exploration system managers, high-ranking military officers, members of Congress, the entire NASA astronaut corps, and even retired astronauts. Isaacman highlighted the significance of the mission, stating, 'The long wait is over. After a brief 53-year intermission, the show goes on. Ladies and gentlemen, your Artemis II crew,' The commander of Artemis II, Wiseman, emphasized the profound impact of the experience, remarking that the crew is now 'bonded forever.' He emotionally described the experience as the most special event of his life, adding that no one could fully comprehend what the four astronauts had endured. The crew's journey around the moon, reaching speeds of up to 25,000 miles per hour, culminated in a precise 'bullseye' landing. This mission has set the stage for America's ambitious goal of establishing a successful moon landing and constructing a lunar base by 2028.\During the press conference, Wiseman shared the challenges of being hundreds of thousands of miles from Earth, yet emphasized the joy derived from their shared experience. He acknowledged the longing to return to their families and friends while recognizing the unique privilege of being human and residing on Earth. Koch echoed this sentiment, describing the crew as 'inescapably, beautifully, dutifully linked' after their lunar mission. Hansen playfully teased, highlighting his prolonged distance from Wiseman. He portrayed the crew as an embodiment of love and shared joy as they embraced one another. He emphasized that the crew mirrored the viewers, urging them to look deeper and recognize themselves within the crew's achievements. Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency, praised the mission as a 'powerful moment' and acknowledged Hansen as a representative of the best qualities of Canadians.\The astronauts, after splashing down late Friday night off the coast of California, demonstrated the profound impact of the mission. Glover reflected on his faith, expressing gratitude to God and his family. He articulated the immense sense of gratitude for the sights witnessed, the activities performed, and the camaraderie shared. Koch highlighted the striking experience of observing the blackness surrounding Earth, emphasizing its significance as a 'lifeboat' in the universe. She acknowledged the ongoing lessons of the journey and affirmed her profound understanding of the interconnectedness of Earth. The crew's return to Earth was met with a celebratory welcome. After being extracted from the Orion crew module and transported to the USS John P Murtha via helicopter, the explorers, although appearing challenged by their time in microgravity, were greeted with cheers. While some astronauts required assistance, none needed wheelchairs. The successful completion of the Artemis II mission solidifies the foundation for future lunar explorations





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artemis II Moon NASA Astronauts Space Lunar Flyby Jeremy Hansen Reid Wiseman

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Artemis Crew Captures First Complete Views of Lunar Far Side and Health Data CollectedThe Artemis II mission captured the first complete photographs of the far side of the moon, providing unprecedented views of craters and plains. Simultaneously, health data from the crew was tracked to understand the impact of deep space on human health, aiding in the preparation for extended lunar stays and future missions to Mars. The mission also details upcoming lunar missions including a docking test and plans for a permanent moon base.

Read more »

Explained: How the Artemis crew will splash down on EarthThe Artemis crew will return to Earth on 10 April after a 10-day mission that took them around the Moon.

Read more »

Artemis II crew reflects on historic mission before splashdown on FridayThe four astronauts said they were returning to Earth with 'so many more pictures, so many more stories'.

Read more »

Watch: How the US Navy will help recover the Artemis II crewThe Orion spacecraft is expected to splash down off the coast of San Diego on 10 April.

Read more »

Artemis II Crew Safely Returns to Earth After Historic Lunar JourneyThe Artemis II mission, carrying four astronauts around the Moon, successfully concluded with a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. The mission, marking the furthest human spaceflight in over 50 years, involved a journey past the Moon's far side and set new distance records. NASA is planning to build a moon base by 2028 and Artemis III is scheduled to launch next year.

Read more »

Artemis II astronauts 'bonded for life' after record-breaking lunar flybyCommander Reid Wiseman and crew return to Earth after historic moon mission, breaking Apollo 13's distance record and witnessing the lunar far side

Read more »