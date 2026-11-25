Arsenal drew with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, remaining unbeaten in the league phase, but Mikel Arteta said his side must be more clinical and needs luck to turn dominant performances into wins.

Arsenal were held to a draw by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, a result that leaves them unbeaten in the current league phase and without a defeat at this stage of the competition for more than two years.

In their past nine outings across all competitions, just once have the Gunners won a game by more than a single goal, highlighting a recurring struggle to kill off matches. Arsenal might consider it two points dropped having gone into half-time ahead, but they remain in a strong position in Europe and extended their impressive run at this stage of the competition.

Also read Borussia Dortmund Rally to Earn Point at Arsenal in Champions League

Arteta Praises Arsenal Team Performance

The same pattern unfolded against Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend, where Arsenal found themselves 2-1 behind in the second half having led at the break, before recovering to eventually draw 2-2. They are producing periods of high-level football, but the struggles to consistently turn that into more goals can lead to nervy finishes. Boss Mikel Arteta mentioned the failure to capitalise post match, though was keen to praise his side's brilliant performance.

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The way we played, bearing in mind the opposition that we played today and what we have done out there, is just something to be very, very pleased about because there is very little more that you can demand from the team, Arteta said. But obviously, the feeling is that we should reward ourselves much more when you put that kind of performance in the amount of chances and situations.

There is an element of luck; there is an element of us finishing the actions better. We need to insist because I think what the team has done and shown today, I think it is the right direction.

Striker Misses Chance Against Dortmund

The striker has had a difficult season so far, with four of his seven starts coming in the Champions League against opposition where Overall though, it ended up being a mixed night for the 28-year-old as he missed a header from inside the six-yard-box that would have surely won the game for the Gunners late on. Arteta was asked if the chances his side are missing were down to mentality, misfortune or composure. Mentality, I do not know, he said.

There is an element of luck here because how some of the goals they have not gone inside, I do not know. The execution can be better, but everything that is in between that, I think it was really, really good. Arteta was also full of praise for Gyokeres, with particular emphasis on the striker's link-up play; an element of his game at times criticised. What I love the most is how connected he was to the team, Arteta said.

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Madueke Looks Ahead To City Clash

We used him many times in different ways. His link-up play, the way he held the ball, the way he threaded in behind and stretched the pitch. Madueke, who was frustrated with the performance against Dortmund, said the clash with third-placed City is a great chance to get back to winning ways and shake off any frustration. I think these are the best games.

I am really looking forward to it. Two draws on the bounce now and I just desperately want to win on the weekend and I know my team-mates feel the same, Madueke told Amazon Prime. We are going to do everything we have to win the three points. We are champions, we are at home. We have a duty to perform well at the Emirates.