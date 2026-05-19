Artificial Intelligence Advances for Meningioma Brain Tumor Segmentation: A Review

The text discusses the use of AI in the automatic segmentation of meningioma brain tumors, a common brain cancer, on MRI scans. It highlights the improved efficiency, accuracy, and consistency achieved through AI compared to manual methods.

Brain Network Disorders provides a thorough analysis of the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the delineation of meningiomas, the most common brain cancer arising from the meninges, on MRI scans.

AI models have shown improved speed, consistency, and efficiency in tumor delineation compared to manual methods. Researchers from the University of Auckland, Auckland City Hospital, and Matai Medical Research Institute conducted a systematic review of 34 articles on AI for meningioma segmentation from 2020 to 2025. They discovered that smarter models are more effective than additional data or higher-quality scans. The most effective imaging method for detecting meningiomas is 'Contrast-Enhanced T1 MRI'.

MRI images from various repositories and custom datasets used to train AI models have been employed in studies. The performance of these models is evaluated using the 'Dice score', which measures the spatial overlap between the predicted segmentation and ground-truth annotation. The research suggests that future research should focus on developing AI models that are generalizable across different hospitals and datasets and optimized for real-world clinical settings.

Relevant news stories from the same Brain Network Disorders publication include: - 'Newer models have better tumor delineation capacity' - 'Tumors less than 3 mL are sometimes missed' - 'High computational demands may not be viable for the resource-constrained settings' - 'The models are still not generalizable across all hospitals'





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'AI In Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Brain Cancer Meningioma MRI Scans Smart Models Segmentations

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