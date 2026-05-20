Artificial Intelligence Tools in Health Research: A Call for Expert Oversight and Transparently-Driven Workflows

This article presents a comparative analysis of the structural components of epidemiological and data science workflows, emphasizing the differences in terms of focus, methodology, and potential biases. The research further categorizes human-AI interactions using an adapted autonomous vehicle framework to classify the extent of automation involved in AI-generated analyses, while providing an illustrative exercise to demonstrate how AI tools can contain serious scientific errors in the absence of proper guidance and oversight.

In a recent article in the journal npj Digital Medicine, an international research collaboration examined the operational frictions that arise when embedding artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tools into discipline-specific health research workflows .

The authors argue that because many AI-enabled research tools originate from data science workflows and software codebases, they may embed assumptions, terminology, and analytic priorities that do not always align with epidemiological principles such as prespecified study design, causal reasoning, and bias control. The article compared representative research workflows and subsequently presented a practical guide comprising six core recommendations and a five-tier automation hierarchy to safeguard internal validity and maintain human accountability in high-stakes clinical and population health research





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AI Tools Research Workflows Epidemiology Data Science AI-Assisted Analysis

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