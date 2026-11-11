Artist Kehinde Wiley Accused of Squatting in New York Apartment Amid Sexual Assault Claims

Kehinde Wiley faces a lawsuit for staying in a $18,000‑a‑month Greenwich Village loft after lease end, while also battling multiple sexual assault allegations. The case adds pressure to the celebrated portrait artist.

Kehinde Wiley, 49, the painter who created Barack Obama's official portrait, is embroiled in a legal battle after his landlord alleges that he has remained in a $18,000‑per‑month Greenwich Village apartment beyond the lease end date. Wiley is also fighting a slew of sexual assault accusations from five alleged victims.

Lease Expiry and Accusation of Squatting

The lawsuit, filed on November 6, claims Wiley was supposed to vacate the three‑story, 3,800‑square‑foot townhouse on September 30. According to the complaint, Wiley signed an initial lease on September 28, 2023, covering October 1 through September 20, 2024, and then renewed it to remain until September 30, 2026. The landlord maintains that Wiley has failed to leave the property and continues to occupy it without permission.

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The landlord is seeking $36,000 for the period Wiley has stayed after the lease expired. He said Wiley will incur an additional $18,000 in unpaid rent each month he remains in the home. The complaint alleges that Wiley has been "unjustly enriched" by staying rent‑free after the lease deadline.

Stakes for a Celebrated Portraitist

Wiley's work has fetched up to $850,000 at auction, and his portrait of the former president is a key part of his legacy. Yet the artist has faced sexual assault allegations from four men and one woman. The most recent claim came in May 2024 from British‑Ghanaian artist Joseph Awuah‑Darko, who said Wiley groped him at a dinner in Accra and later forced himself on him in a alleged violent encounter. Wiley denied the allegations on Instagram, calling the claims "an affront to all victims of sexual abuse" and asserting the encounter was consensual.

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One of the accusers, a woman, has sued Wiley under New York State's Gender Motivated Violence Act. That case is still pending in court. Wiley has denied all accusations in his court filings.

Impact on Residents and Neighborhood

The townhouse, located on West 11th Street in Lower Manhattan, is a coveted address shared by high‑profile neighbors such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Chipotle founder Steve Ellis, and Softbank CEO Marcelo Claure. The building features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two powder rooms, two outdoor spaces, and an elevator, according to the online listing.

Periodic visits by the Daily Mail to the apartment revealed flowers in the second‑floor windows, but the artist did not open the door. A household employee informed reporters that Wiley was "upstate" and that no timeline for moving was set. The employee also mentioned that Wiley had expressed a desire to relocate but had not specified when.

Legal and Public Repercussions Ahead

The lawsuit adds to Wiley's mounting legal burdens, which may affect his touring schedule, gallery bookings, and future commissions. The landlord will continue to pursue the unpaid rent and will likely seek a court order for eviction if the artist remains in the property. Meanwhile, the sexual assault cases could lead to further civil litigation and potentially criminal investigations, depending on the evidence presented in court.

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Wiley's attorneys and studio staff have declined to comment. As the legal proceedings unfold, observers will watch closely how the high‑profile artist navigates both the squatting claim and the serious accusations that have surfaced in recent months.