Artist's Sales Plummet Due to Rise in Design Theft on Online Marketplaces

Lyndsey Green's success as an artist has been marred by the rise in design theft on online marketplaces like Temu and Shein. Despite her original designs being stolen and sold on these platforms, the companies have failed to adequately respond to her requests to remove the items. As a result, Lyndsey's sales have plummeted, leaving her wondering if she can continue to work as an independent artist.

It was a surreal moment of international recognition for artist Lyndsey Green when a friend travelling in Japan contacted her to say they stumbled across one of her fox illustrations on the label of a wine bottle out there.

Normally, artists are only too happy to have their work seen in the wild, but Lyndsey was never commissioned to design a wine label. She felt 'quite daunted and a little lost' and volunteered at a local wildlife hospital while trying to figure out her next steps.

At the same time, Lyndsey began selling products bearing her animal illustrations on sites like Etsy and Not On The High Street, while also selling her illustrated gift cards, tote bags and prints at local events. Eventually, the work and effort that Lyndsey had put into her art began to pay off.

Selling her artwork on products was providing her with an income, so she decided to plunge straight into a career as a full-time artist, opening a studio in Altrincham. However, her success was short-lived as she began to notice that her original designs had started appearing illegally on major online marketplaces like Temu and Shein without her permission.

The rise in sellers ripping off artists' work and selling copies on massive online marketplaces like Temu and Shein over the past few years has led to Lyndsey's sales falling and left her wondering whether she can keep working as an independent artist. It's not just the damage the counterfeit sellers are causing to her livelihood that's left Lyndsey frustrated; she says it's also been the inadequate response from the likes of Temu and Shein when she requests they remove the items emblazoned with her stolen designs.

Lyndsey says she and other artists now wonder if they can sustain a viable business in the face of design theft





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Design Theft Online Marketplaces Temu Shein Artist Lyndsey Green Independent Artist

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why a former Pixar artist sees AI as as the future of animationConnie He has gone from Inside Out 2 to Google DeepMind.

Read more »

British artist David Hockney dies aged 88Celebrated British artist David Hockney has died aged 88, his publicist has sadly confirmed

Read more »

Artist David Hockney dies aged 88The painter was one of the most celebrated and influential British artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.

Read more »

British icon David Hockney dies at 88 remembered as 'major art figure'The Yorkshire artist painted the auction record-breaking Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)

Read more »