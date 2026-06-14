Artists Turn Anger into Immersive Theatre After Epstein Files Reveal Systemic Abuse

A collective of women and non‑binary artists created a guerrilla‑style theatrical experience in London to confront the trauma exposed by the Jeffrey Epstein document release, highlighting ongoing misogyny and calls for change.

The release of the Jeffrey Epstein files in January sparked a wave of outrage that has not yet faded. More than three million pages of court documents, hundreds of thousands of images and thousands of videos were made public by the Department of Justice, exposing a sprawling network of sexual abuse , trafficking and institutional cover‑up.

Among the most harrowing material were testimonies from teenage victims, some as young as fourteen, describing abuse that left families and communities shaking. One survivor, whose suicide in April followed a decade of trying to be heard, spoke repeatedly about being sold to powerful men while still a minor. Her story, together with countless others, highlighted a system built on misogyny that enabled predatory financiers, politicians and elites to act with impunity.

The emotional toll of reading these files has driven many, especially mothers, to confront a deep, boiling anger that they struggled to channel. In response to that fury, a collective of female‑identified and non‑binary artists organized a rapid‑response theatrical event in London. Over three intense days the group, called the Witch Files, transformed an office building in the City into an immersive stage where visitors could wander among installations, read handwritten poems, and watch short, hard‑hitting performances.

The show was written and performed by eighty women, many of whom had personal histories of harassment or assault. One of the contributors penned a piece titled A Letter to My Younger Self, recounting violations that began when she was nine years old. The production featured monologues titled Why Men Laugh, The Medical Room, A Day in the Office and Others that explored themes such as male entitlement, workplace bullying and the psychological damage inflicted on survivors.

Walls were covered with printed verses, a floor was splattered with paint bearing the word Reclaim, and a replica of a teenage bedroom underscored the vulnerability of the victims. Audiences were invited to move freely through the space for two hours, confronting the raw evidence and the emotional weight of the documents that had been marked up with the phrase witch hunt.

The event was directed by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, known for her work on the film about the #MeToo movement and the Harvey Weinstein scandal. She asked participants whether they felt as enraged as she did about the way the Epstein files kept focusing on money and male power. Within three months the grassroots initiative grew into a full‑scale production at Theatre Deli, a repurposed office block in Leadenhall, an area synonymous with finance and male dominance.

Recent parliamentary reports from 2024 still reveal shocking levels of sexual harassment and bullying against women working in London's financial sector, underscoring that the culture exposed by the Epstein revelations remains entrenched. Although the show has now closed, its creators hope the shock it generated will linger, urging society to confront the continuing abuse of power and to turn anger into sustained action rather than letting the nation simply move on





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