Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up About Career, Personal Life, and Alternative Paths in Esquire Interview

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka discusses her tennis career, personal life, and aspirations outside of the sport in a recent interview with Esquire, including posing in a striking fashion shoot.

Aryna Sabalenka , the world's number one female tennis player, recently sat down with Esquire magazine for an in-depth interview and stunning photoshoot, gracing the cover in a striking blue fur coat and high heels. The interview delves into both her flourishing career and her personal life, revealing a multifaceted personality beyond the aggressive competitor seen on the court. Sabalenka, known for her powerful performance and emotional displays during matches, candidly shared her thoughts on what she might have pursued if not for her meteoric rise in the world of tennis. Her choices were unexpected, suggesting a desire for outlets that match her intensity. She humorously suggested that she would consider boxing or perhaps even plus-size modeling, showcasing her capacity for different ambitions. Sabalenka's remarkable journey includes winning her second consecutive US Open title in September, her fourth Grand Slam overall, solidifying her position at the pinnacle of the sport. Beyond the court, she announced her engagement to entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis, further enriching her personal sphere and capturing the attention of her fans and followers. The star showed off a dazzling diamond-encrusted engagement ring which was followed by an enormous amount of celebratory comments. Sabalenka's success is a testament to her dedication, talent, and relentless fighting spirit, evident not only in her game but also in her ability to embrace different facets of her personality. This combination is what sets her apart from other competitors, leading to a huge fan base.

Sabalenka readily admits to having two distinct personalities, one that shines on the tennis court, and the other that is reserved for her private life. She describes herself as being quite aggressive and emotional during matches, characteristics that she believes are essential for bringing out her best performance. However, off the court, she reveals a completely different side, presenting herself as a more relaxed and perhaps more approachable individual. She is actively striving to channel her inherent aggression, a trait she inherited from her late father, in a constructive way. Sabalenka emphasizes the importance of maintaining a balance, recognizing the line between expressing her emotions and crossing into behavior. Her father, Sergey, a professional hockey player who represented Belarus, passed away unexpectedly from meningitis at the young age of 43. Sabalenka's reflection upon her father's passing reveals a profound influence and is a driving force behind her resilience, she has expressed how he's given her a strong fighting spirit. He always faced ups and downs and was always fighting which is why she has inherited such a strong fighting spirit. Her approach to grief is a powerful reminder of how important it is to deal with it and not suppress it. She believes in letting emotions run their course while also continuing to work and focus on her goals. She highlights that it's important to allow yourself to grieve and cry, without allowing emotions to bottle up as this could be destructive. She finds a balance between grieving and continuing to practice.

The Esquire photoshoot showcased Sabalenka's versatility and her comfort in the spotlight, featuring a range of glamorous outfits. In addition to the eye-catching blue fur coat, which she later requested Esquire to send to her, she was captured in a series of different ensembles. Her diverse wardrobe choices, including a Versace dress, a watch by Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet, and a billowing yellow and black dress by Sacai, demonstrated her fashion sense and flair for style. She wore a light green jacket by Jacquemus + Nike, and sandals to bring a more playful element to her cover. The different looks highlighted her ability to command attention in various settings, transcending her identity as a world-class athlete and reinforcing her status as a global icon. Sabalenka's Esquire cover shoot celebrates not only her athletic prowess but also her broader persona, emphasizing her confidence, her emotional intelligence, and her ability to adapt to different situations. The entire interview and photoshoot present a holistic view of the person behind the champion, revealing a captivating and dynamic individual who is shaping the future of the sport and the media world. Her ability to juggle different aspects of her life shows that she is comfortable in all of them and is enjoying the journey





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Hey designers, I bet you can spot what’s ‘wrong' with the new Esquire coverNatalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s 5 Questions series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries.

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