Aryna Sabalenka opens up about tragic deaths during tennis career, returns to action after ex-boyfriend's death

Aryna Sabalenka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, has opened up about the tragic deaths she has had to deal with during her tennis career in an emotional interview. She has lost her father and ex-boyfriend to tragic deaths. She has also spoken about the sensitive videos that make her cry and the importance of enjoying life and cherishing moments with family.

Follow us on Google Discover WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has opened up about the tragic deaths she has had to deal with during her tennis career in an emotional interview, just days before she competes at the French Open.

In 2019, Sabalenka's father, Sergey, died of meningitis while she was training in the Belarusian capital of Minsk. Five years after the death of her ex-boyfriend and professional ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, Sabalenka once again suffered a tragic loss when he died by 'apparent suicide' at a hotel in Miami, Florida. Sabalenka decided to compete in the Miami Open just days later, before losing to Anhelina Kalinina in the third round.

She received criticism on social media for returning to action so soon after Koltsov's death. Jannik Sinner has now become part of a historic club, of which Novak Djokovic is a member, after winning the Italian Open





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Aryna Sabalenka Tennis Career Tragic Deaths Italian Open Miami Open Konstantin Koltsov Novak Djokovic Prize Money Italian Open Records

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Belarusian star admits `necessary evil` to success despite controversiesAryna Sabalenka, known for her fiery on-court behavior and controversies, reflects on her disturbing early days and defends her approach to success. She also opens up about losing her ex-boyfriend and father, demonstrating resilience in the face of personal tragedies.

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