As the warmer weather approaches, our body hang-ups feel more obvious. How to eat less and shed pounds with 'mind hacks' and healthier eating habits.pdf

The passage provides tips on how to tackle weight gain or hang-ups as the warmer weather approaches. It suggests 'mind hacks' for eating smarter and smarter eating habits to reduce weight. It also mentions budget-friendly food items that are high in fibre, protein and lower in calories. Lastly, it talks about techniques to fill up on liquids, playing tricks on the brain.

TUMMY fat, bingo wings, beer belly or muffin tops – whatever your hang-up, as the weather warms up all those wobbles feel more obvious. Year after year, I see the same patterns; People panic as bikini season approaches, slash their calories, cut out entire food groups, or turn to jabs like dieting and exercise.

But the secret to sustainable slimming is largely psychological. By using specific "mind hacks," you can trick your brain into thinking it’s feasting while your body is actually burning fat. Here are a few tricks to get you started





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Body Hang-Ups Slim Down Tricks Tricks To Eat Less Hearty Eating Habits Eating Habits To Stay Flat

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