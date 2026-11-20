James Jacobs and Arthur Gutierrez Jr. face criminal charges after allegedly using a battering ram and weapons to evict a San Bruno resident who lived there for decades.

James Jacobs and Arthur Gutierrez Jr. are currently awaiting jury trial decisions regarding serious criminal charges stemming from an alleged armed confrontation at a residential property in San Bruno, California. The owner of the eviction service company ASAP Squatter Removal, Jacobs, along with his employee, faces accusations that their team illegally entered a home to remove occupants without legal authorization.

The Core Details of the Alleged Incident

The criminal case against the two men centers on events that occurred around 2:00 am in January at a single-family residence located on Allen Drive. Prosecutors allege that Jacobs and Gutierrez directed a group of seven armed intruders to forcibly enter the property belonging to long-time resident Silvino Manzano Jr. according to court documents obtained by CBS NEWS, the group used a battering ram to breach the home's security.

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The prosecution contends that the individuals involved violated state laws regarding breaking and entering, false imprisonment, and weapons violations. These charges were formally filed on January 6 following reports from the five tenants who were inside the house at the time. The District Attorney's office has emphasized that the formal eviction process had not yet begun when the alleged violence took place.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Silvino Manzano Jr., who is 51 years old, has resided in the San Bruno house for nearly 50 years alongside his family. His presence in the home continued even after his mother, the original owner, sold the property following the death of his father. Manzano initially believed the loud banging noise that woke him up came from friends staying at the house.

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He soon discovered several men dressed in black had entered through the garage. Manzano stated that about six people rushed into the living room with one individual pointing a gun at him and his friends. Two other men were reportedly carrying sheathed swords during the confrontation.

The intruders ordered the residents to pack their belongings and leave within 15 minutes, claiming they had a lease and were taking control of the property. Manzano responded by stating he was not squatting, noting he had lived there for 48 years and paid the electricity bills. Jacobs admitted that items were removed from the house but blamed bystanders for taking them.

Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The incident resulted in significant personal distress and property damage for Manzano and his family. After the confrontation, Manzano returned from visiting his mother to find the locks had been changed, the house boarded up, and several of his belongings missing. He received a text message notifying him that a new occupant was moving in, with a three-day window to collect his belongings from the driveway.

Manzano claims that family memorabilia, including wooden airplanes he made with his now-deceased father as a child, were destroyed and thrown into the backyard. He eventually changed the locks again and invited friends to stay with him for protection. Despite the ruling, Manzano remained in the house and said he had no plans to leave.

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Next Steps in the Judicial Process

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and were released from custody after posting a fifty-thousand dollar bail each. The legal proceedings continue as they await a jury to determine their guilt or innocence. This case highlights the complex legal landscape surrounding self-help evictions and the potential for criminal liability when private actors bypass official judicial processes.

On October 16, a judge ruled in favor of the property owner after a formal eviction case was filed. By November, the county sheriff's office had received the case and was preparing to post an eviction notice. However, the criminal trial against Jacobs and Gutierrez proceeds independently, focusing on the alleged unlawful entry and use of weapons during the January incident.