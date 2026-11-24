Singapore-based Ascentium acquires Statura, boosting its cross-border trust services in key wealth hubs. The deal strengthens the Asia-Middle East-Europe corridor with 61 offices across 29 markets.

Singapore-headquartered Ascentium has officially completed the acquisition of Statura, an independent provider specializing in cross-border private client and trust services. This strategic transaction marks a significant expansion of Ascentium's international footprint, specifically targeting key wealth management hubs located throughout Europe and the Middle East. The move is designed to strengthen the firm's capabilities in serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals who require complex fiduciary support across multiple jurisdictions.

Ascentium Acquires Statura for Global Expansion

The completion of this acquisition immediately increases Ascentium's operational presence to 61 cities spanning 29 distinct markets globally. By integrating Statura, the firm bolsters its private client capabilities in two of the most critical regions for wealth management: Europe and the Middle East. Statura currently operates from established offices in London, Dubai, Milan, Tirana, and Bahrain, in addition to its long-standing fiduciary business based in London. This geographic dispersion allows Ascentium to anchor its private client business in regions that serve as vital intersections for international wealth flow.

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Strengthening the Asia-Middle East-Europe Wealth Corridor

This strategic integration specifically targets the growing Asia-Middle East-Europe wealth corridor, a sector experiencing heightened demand for cross-border financial solutions. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals increasingly manage both their business interests and personal assets across multiple legal jurisdictions, requiring sophisticated administrative support. Ascentium aims to address this complexity by leveraging Statura's decade-plus experience in international tax advisory, corporate and trust administration, and multi-family office services. The acquisition ensures that the firm can provide seamless, integrated support to clients who navigate these intricate international landscapes.

Leadership Continuity and Strategic Alignment

Despite the change in ownership, Statura will continue to operate under the leadership of its managing partner, Donatello Pirlo, alongside his existing team. Pirlo emphasized that the client relationships built over many years, often spanning generations, are founded on trust and a consistently high standard of service. He noted that joining Ascentium provides the necessary global reach and resources to serve clients' cross-border needs more fully, while still preserving the personal approach that their clientele values. This continuity is crucial for maintaining client confidence during the transition.

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Lennard Yong, Founding Management and Group CEO of Ascentium, stated that welcoming Statura feels natural due to his long-standing professional relationship with Donatello. He highlighted that Guido, Paolo, and the rest of the team have built something rare that aligns perfectly with Ascentium's growth ambitions. Yong confirmed that anchoring the private client business in Europe and the Middle East is a deliberate step in their long-term strategy, promising to back the team with the resources required to maintain their high operational standards.

Enhanced Capabilities for Fiduciary Services

Ross Munro, CEO of Ascentium Fiduciary, Funds, and Private Client, added that Statura brings a deep bench of expertise that complements the global platform already built by Ascentium. He described the team as a strong fit for the business, noting that the combination allows them to offer clients seamless support wherever their lives and businesses take them. The acquisition enhances Ascentium's ability to deliver comprehensive trust and advisory services, ensuring that clients receive consistent quality regardless of their location. This integration represents a significant milestone in Ascentium's ongoing efforts to become a leading global provider of private client services.