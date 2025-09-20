Asda Becomes Cheapest Supermarket in Price Comparison, Ousting Rivals

Asda has emerged as the cheapest supermarket in a recent price comparison, offering the lowest prices on a basket of essential groceries. This is a significant turnaround from a year ago when Asda was the most expensive. The comparison highlights the changing pricing landscape among major UK supermarkets, with Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Morrisons, and Sainsbury's also assessed.

Asda has surprisingly emerged as the cheapest supermarket for a basket of essential groceries, a stark contrast to its position just twelve months ago when it was the most expensive. This shift in pricing dynamics was revealed in a recent weekly price comparison , tracking the cost of eight basic grocery items. The comparison, which includes bread, butter, milk, beans, tea, coffee, chicken, and mince, shows that Asda now offers the lowest overall bill at £13.09.

This is a significant turnaround, especially considering the retailer was previously criticized for significantly higher prices on items like chicken breasts. The change highlights Asda's commitment to providing value to its customers, a strategy that appears to be yielding positive results in the competitive supermarket landscape. The majority of the items included in the comparison are from Asda's Just Essentials range, which is playing a key role in keeping the overall cost down. The comparison indicates Asda has made significant price adjustments across a wide variety of items. The cost of groceries can vary widely between supermarkets, highlighting the importance of careful shopping and comparison. \Following Asda's lead, Aldi secured the second position with a total bill of £13.17, closely followed by Lidl at £13.20. Morrisons is in the fourth place with a bill of £13.65, while Tesco finds itself in the second most expensive position at £13.77. Sainsbury's has taken the title of the most expensive retailer, with a bill of £13.80 for the same basket of goods. The weekly price comparison data reflects dynamic pricing, and this week only chicken prices changed slightly. Lidl and Tesco dropped the price slightly and Morrisons put its price back up. This continuous price movement reflects the competitive nature of the grocery market. While the price of the basket of items is a useful comparative metric, some supermarkets dispute the methodology. Aldi, for instance, emphasizes the superior quality of its products like Diplomat Red Label tea bags and coffee compared to the items included in the comparison. Aldi also points out its tins of beans contain a heavier weight than the competitors. Aldi also sells a 25% fat pack of meat, while Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury's sell 20% fat meat packs, which are considered higher quality. These claims point to the complexity of accurately comparing prices and taking into account the value consumers receive when they make purchasing decisions. \Both Asda and Aldi have issued statements in response to the findings. Asda emphasized its investment in lowering prices and its commitment to providing outstanding value to customers. More than 50% of Asda’s product range, exceeding 14,000 items, has undergone or is currently undergoing the Rollback cycle, contributing to the low prices. Asda also highlighted that the reduced prices don't require a loyalty card. Aldi, on the other hand, reminded customers of its consistent value proposition, pointing out that Which? has named it the Cheapest Supermarket of the Year for four consecutive years. Aldi highlights its commitment to offering great value across the board without the need for a loyalty program. Both statements underscore the supermarket’s respective strategies for attracting and retaining customers in a fiercely contested market. These statements show how the businesses are responding to changing consumer demand





