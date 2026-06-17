Asda Extends Delivery Hours and Offers World Cup Deals

Asda pushes back delivery times up to midnight for rapid services via Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats, aiming to cater to football fans during the World Cup. The supermarket also introduces delivery-only deals and new cereal milk cookies.

Asda has announced a significant update for its customers, extending delivery hours by up to two hours at selected stores to capitalize on World Cup fever.

For the first time, shoppers using rapid delivery services through Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats can order groceries until midnight at certain branches, departing from the usual 10pm cut-off. This change is designed to accommodate football fans watching late-night kick-offs, as the 2026 World Cup, hosted across North America, features matches starting at 11pm or later UK time. England and Scotland games are scheduled for these late slots, prompting retailers to adjust their services for home viewers.

Asda's move is part of a broader trend among supermarkets to meet increased demand for quick grocery delivery during major sporting events, especially as this year's tournament is the largest in history with 48 teams after FIFA expanded from 32. Retailers anticipate that more supporters will opt to watch from home rather than in pubs or fan zones, driving up orders for rapid delivery services.

Asda's extended hours aim to ensure fans can stock up on essentials and snacks without rushing before traditional closing times. The supermarket has also rolled out a range of delivery-exclusive offers targeted at football enthusiasts. Promotions include two Exceptional by Asda pizzas for £10 and discounted beer deals through Deliveroo, while Just Eat users can enjoy up to 50% off selected breakfast items.

Additionally, Deliveroo customers can take advantage of discounts of up to 40% on soft drinks, party food, and snacks. These offers were launched ahead of England's opening World Cup fixture against Croatia, with Asda hoping to capture a surge in demand. The expanded competition format and the trend of home viewing have led supermarkets to innovate their delivery services, with Asda stretching hours and offering special deals to attract customers.

The later delivery slots are particularly beneficial for fans who may forget to order earlier or want to replenish supplies during half-time. By partnering with popular delivery platforms, Asda aims to make the shopping experience seamless during the tournament. Beyond World Cup-related changes, Asda has tapped into one of the year's hottest food trends by introducing its own Cereal Milk Cookies.

These cookies, sold in packs of four for £2.24, are part of a broader bakery collection that includes 16 new patisserie-inspired items shaped by social media food crazes. Among the new offerings are crookies, croissant cubes, and loaded cookies, designed to appeal to trend-conscious shoppers. The cereal milk cookies have previously gained a cult following online, with one customer calling them the best on the market.

Asda's expansion into trendy bakery items reflects a broader push to attract younger consumers and capitalize on viral food trends. The cookies are now available in stores, alongside other novel creations that blend traditional baking with modern twists. Asda continues to innovate its product range to compete with other supermarkets and meet evolving consumer tastes, from late-night delivery services to indulgent treats.

This dual approach targets both convenience and indulgence, ensuring the retailer remains relevant during high-demand periods like the World Cup





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