Asda Foundation Grants £1000 to Larkhall's Machan Trust to Boost Teen Workshops

The Machan Trust in Larkhall receives £1000 from the Asda Foundation's Young Futures fund to expand its mental health and wellbeing support for teenagers through workshops and community activities.

A vital community hub in Larkhall , the Machan Trust , is set to significantly enhance its offerings for local teenagers following a substantial grant award from the Asda Foundation . The generous sum of £1000, provided through the supermarket charity's dedicated Young Futures fund, will be instrumental in bolstering the trust's existing programs. This fund specifically targets initiatives aimed at fostering improved mental health and overall wellbeing among young people.

The Machan Trust intends to leverage this financial support to sustain and expand its crucial work with teenagers, offering them a secure and supportive environment. This space is designed to be a refuge where adolescents can receive not only essential support and mentoring but also engage in a diverse array of community-focused activities tailored to their age group. Fiona Dryburgh, Chief Executive of the Machan Trust, expressed immense gratitude for the funding, highlighting its importance in creating a 'third space' that exists independently of the school and home environments. She elaborated on the trust's role as non-judgmental mentors, committed to active listening and providing practical emotional support. The funding will enable the trust to facilitate peer-to-peer activities, empowering teenagers to share their experiences, develop their emotional intelligence, and discover a sense of solidarity within a secure setting. Furthermore, the grant will facilitate unstructured play, group games, and shared snack times, all crucial elements in cultivating a strong sense of belonging and community. The Machan Trust is profoundly pleased to receive this financial boost, recognizing its capacity to deliver indispensable youth work within Larkhall. The organization extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Asda Foundation for this impactful award. Gillian Summers, Asda Hamilton's community champion, personally presented the cheque to representatives of the Machan Trust, extending her congratulations on their successful grant application. Ms. Summers conveyed her delight at visiting the charity and witnessing firsthand the positive impact the funding will have on supporting local teenagers. She emphasized the safe environment provided by the trust and the impressive range of activities and workshops available to young people. Situated on Marshall Street in Larkhall, the Machan Trust is dedicated to championing dignity, inclusion, and respect for all its members. Its comprehensive suite of services encompasses various initiatives, including school breakfast groups, engaging kids' clubs, and dynamic youth groups. The trust also organizes family-oriented activities such as cookery classes, gardening projects, and story time sessions, alongside vital employability support designed to equip young individuals with essential skills for their future. This grant signifies a significant step forward for the Machan Trust, enabling them to deepen their impact and reach more young lives in the Larkhall community. The Asda Foundation's Young Futures fund plays a critical role in identifying and supporting organizations that make a tangible difference in the lives of young people. By investing in initiatives that prioritize mental health and wellbeing, the foundation aims to create a more supportive ecosystem for adolescents navigating the challenges of growing up. The Machan Trust, with its established track record and clear vision for youth development, represents an ideal recipient for such funding. The £1000 grant will translate into tangible benefits for Larkhall's teenagers, allowing the Machan Trust to expand its capacity, introduce new activities, and ensure that its safe and inclusive space remains a cornerstone of support for the community. The collaborative spirit between local charities and corporate foundations like Asda's is crucial for addressing societal needs and building stronger, more resilient communities. This partnership underscores the shared commitment to empowering the next generation and ensuring they have the resources and support necessary to thrive





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Machan Trust Asda Foundation Larkhall Teenage Support Mental Health

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