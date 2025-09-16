Ashfield School Welcomes Back Former Teacher as New Headteacher

Jenny Brown returns to Ashfield School after a successful career in education, taking on the role of headteacher.

Jenny Brown , Ashfield School 's new headteacher, returns to the place where she found her footing as a teacher over 25 years ago. After a fulfilling career spanning various schools across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, Jenny is taking the helm of the Kirkby in Ashfield institution. Jenny's journey began at Ashfield School back in 1998.

She progressed through roles including Head of Mathematics, Head of PSHE (Personal, Social, Health, and Economic Education), and played a pivotal role in improving schools placed in special measures by Ofsted. She also led two newly established schools before her tenure as headteacher at Derby Cathedral School for five years, where the school received a 'Good' Ofsted rating. Jenny's appointment marks a full circle moment as she now leads what is considered the UK's largest secondary school with a single campus, boasting over 2,600 pupils aged 11 to 18. Ashfield School, also known as Ashfield Comprehensive School, received a 'Good' rating in its latest Ofsted inspection in 2021. It also has a sixth form established in 2017 and is part of the Two Counties Trust, which manages 10 schools across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. Jenny's key priorities as headteacher center around creating a supportive environment that empowers students to excel. She stresses the profound impact a student's educational experience has on their future and emphasizes her commitment to ensuring academic success alongside the development of confidence and values that enable positive contributions to society. 'Throughout my entire career,' Jenny states, 'I have witnessed firsthand that strong schools are closely linked to the life choices of young people. I want every student at Ashfield to know they are capable of achieving incredible things and that this school will support them every step of the way.





