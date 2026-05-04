Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne Face Backlash Over 'Awkward' Met Gala Interviews

Models Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne were heavily criticized for their red carpet interviews at the Met Gala 2026, with viewers deeming their coverage 'awkward' and 'abysmal.' Social media users called for experienced fashion journalists and highlighted specific interview gaffes.

Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne faced significant criticism and online ridicule following their co-hosting duties for Vogue 's red carpet coverage at the Met Gala 2026 .

The models, alongside La La Anthony, were tasked with interviewing the numerous celebrity attendees as they arrived at the prestigious fashion event. However, their performance was widely deemed 'awkward' and 'abysmal' by viewers who took to social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter), to express their dissatisfaction. Many users argued that the outlet should have opted for experienced fashion journalists instead, claiming that Graham and Delevingne lacked the necessary skills and knowledge to conduct insightful interviews.

The criticism extended beyond a general sense of discomfort, with specific instances of their interviewing style being highlighted as problematic. One recurring complaint centered around Delevingne's tendency to steer conversations back to herself, overshadowing the guests she was meant to be interviewing. Another point of contention was their perceived lack of preparation, with viewers noting that basic questions about designers and outfits were often asked as afterthoughts.

The backlash intensified after several specific interview moments went viral for all the wrong reasons. A particularly awkward exchange occurred during their conversation with actor Connor Storrie, who was attending the Met Gala for the first time. As Storrie began to share his experience, Delevingne abruptly interrupted him to recount her own first Met Gala, failing to allow him to finish his thought.

When Storrie inquired about the theme of her first Gala, Delevingne admitted she couldn't remember, prompting Graham to awkwardly attempt to redirect the focus back to Storrie. This interaction was widely criticized as self-centered and disrespectful to the guest. Further fueling the negative sentiment was a bizarre question posed to actress Amanda Seyfried. Graham inquired whether Seyfried consumed milk from her pet donkey, mistakenly referring to the animal as male.

Seyfried promptly corrected Graham, pointing out that male donkeys do not produce milk, and confirmed she had not partaken in any donkey milk. This question was universally panned as inappropriate and nonsensical, with many users questioning Graham's judgment and interviewing abilities. The widespread criticism extended to numerous posts on X, with users employing terms like 'painful to watch,' 'terrible,' and 'abysmal' to describe the duo's performance.

Several individuals directly questioned the decision to select Graham and Delevingne as hosts, suggesting they were ill-suited for the role. The negative feedback wasn't limited to individual moments; many viewers expressed a general sense of boredom and disengagement with their interviewing style.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the qualifications and skills required for red carpet reporting, with many arguing that a deep understanding of fashion and journalistic expertise are essential for effectively engaging with celebrity guests and providing insightful commentary. The situation underscores the importance of careful consideration when selecting individuals to represent a brand like Vogue at a high-profile event like the Met Gala, and the potential consequences of prioritizing celebrity status over journalistic competence.

The event also highlighted the unforgiving nature of social media, where even seemingly minor missteps can quickly escalate into widespread criticism





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