Ashley Hamilton, Ex-Husband of Shannen Doherty, Hospitalized After Apparent Overdose

Actor and singer Ashley Hamilton, ex-husband of Shannen Doherty, has been hospitalized following an apparent overdose. The 51-year-old is reportedly in stable condition while recovering. Hamilton has a long history of substance abuse and has faced various personal and health challenges throughout his life.

Actor and singer Ashley Hamilton , the ex-husband of the late Shannen Doherty , was reportedly hospitalized last Thursday after an apparent overdose. Sources indicate that Hamilton, 51, is currently in stable condition and undergoing recovery at the hospital. He was reportedly found experiencing a health emergency linked to an unidentified substance at an Airbnb in the Los Angeles area.

Hamilton has been open about his struggles with addiction, having previously stated he had accumulated a significant number of arrests and attended numerous rehab facilities by the time he was a young adult. His struggles with substance abuse began in his teenage years, coinciding with his battles with anorexia and bulimia, which he confessed to using drugs and alcohol to manage. \Hamilton's personal life has been marked by both highs and lows. He gained early fame as the son of actor George Hamilton and model Alana Stewart, and was also the stepson of Rod Stewart for a period of his childhood. His relationship with Shannen Doherty, which began with a whirlwind romance and marriage after only two weeks of dating, ultimately ended in divorce after just five months. Doherty herself spoke candidly about the difficulties of their marriage, expressing that the challenges within the relationship made it difficult for her to maintain punctuality at work during her time on Beverly Hills, 90210. Hamilton has also faced significant health challenges, including a rare mucosal HPV-related cancer, which he disclosed last year. In a recent interview, Hamilton shared he had submitted paperwork to a Swiss clinic offering assisted suicide, suggesting the depth of his struggles. \Hamilton's past has seen its fair share of trials. He has openly discussed his history of addiction, having detailed a past riddled with arrests, multiple stints in rehab, and near-death experiences. These experiences, which include overdoses, comas, and physical ailments, paint a stark picture of his battle with substance abuse. These struggles led to him opening up about his experience on various platforms. These include interviews and podcasts. His father, George Hamilton, also tearfully discussed his son's addiction on a reality show, expressing deep concern. He was arrested for brandishing a pocket knife at a hotel staffer. Ashley Hamilton is currently in the process of recovery, and the details surrounding the incident are still emerging. He is a testament to the fact that addiction can take hold of anyone, no matter their background or connections. The public continues to watch the situation with care. The Daily Mail has been in contact with Hamilton's representatives for a comment





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