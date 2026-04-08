Ashley Hamilton Hospitalized After Apparent Overdose

Actor and singer Ashley Hamilton, ex-husband of Shannen Doherty, is reportedly recovering in the hospital after an apparent overdose. This follows a history of substance abuse and health challenges.

Actor and singer Ashley Hamilton , the ex-husband of the late Shannen Doherty , was reportedly hospitalized last Thursday following an apparent overdose. Sources indicate that Hamilton, 51, is currently in stable condition and undergoing recovery at the hospital. Reports suggest he was discovered at an Airbnb in the Los Angeles area after experiencing a health emergency linked to an unidentified substance.

Hamilton has been open about his struggles with addiction, revealing a history of multiple arrests and extensive rehab stays. His candidness about his battle with substance abuse offers a glimpse into the challenges he has faced throughout his life. \Hamilton, the son of actor George Hamilton and model Alana Stewart, has a complex personal history. He was also, at one point, the stepson of Rod Stewart, adding another layer to his upbringing. His struggles with substance abuse began in his teenage years, coinciding with his battles with anorexia and bulimia, which he has stated he attempted to manage with drugs and alcohol. His marriage to Shannen Doherty in 1993, just two weeks after they began dating, was short-lived, lasting only five months. Doherty herself spoke candidly about their tumultuous relationship on her podcast, citing the difficulties she faced due to his behavior. She has also explained that she was scared to leave the house, for fear her husband would purchase drugs. Their separation in 1994 marked the end of their marriage, leading Hamilton to another short marriage, this time to Playboy model Angie Everhart. In the recent past, he has openly talked about his health problems, and shared his difficulties with the disease during an interview on the podcast Punk Rock Sober. \Last December, Hamilton shared a detailed account of his life experiences, including failed marriages, career setbacks, and numerous instances of addiction-related incidents. These included overdoses, comas, and physical complications. He also shared that he had submitted paperwork to a Swiss clinic offering assisted suicide. Ten years ago, his father, George Hamilton, expressed his concerns and support for his son during an emotional moment on their family's reality show, Stewarts & Hamiltons. Ashley Hamilton himself acknowledged his past mistakes and expressed his commitment to a better future during the same episode. His life has been marked by both highs and lows, including a recent arrest in Beverly Hills for an incident at a hotel. The Daily Mail has reached out to Hamilton's representative for comment, reflecting the ongoing interest in his well-being. This incident continues to highlight the complex issues he has battled. This case emphasizes the serious consequences of addiction and its impact on personal relationships, health, and well-being





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