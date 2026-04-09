Ashley Hamilton Hospitalized Following Apparent Overdose; Actor's Struggles with Addiction and Health Issues

Actor and singer Ashley Hamilton, ex-husband of Shannen Doherty, has been hospitalized following an apparent overdose. The incident underscores Hamilton's long-standing struggles with addiction and health issues, including a recent diagnosis of cancer. This report provides details about his past struggles with addiction, failed marriages and health battles.

Actor and singer Ashley Hamilton , the ex-husband of the late Shannen Doherty , was reportedly hospitalized last Thursday after an apparent overdose. Sources indicate that Hamilton, 51, is currently in recovery and in stable condition. His parents are actor George Hamilton and model Alana Stewart. According to TMZ, he was discovered at an Airbnb in the Los Angeles area after a health emergency linked to an unspecified substance.

Hamilton has been open about his history with addiction, having admitted to 'half a dozen arrests' and '32 rehabs' by the age of 22. Hamilton's life has been marked by both privilege and personal struggles. He married Shannen Doherty in 1993, just two weeks after they began dating, but the marriage ended after only five months. Additionally, he was Rod Stewart's stepson for a period during his childhood. Hamilton's challenges with substance abuse began in his teenage years, coinciding with struggles with anorexia and bulimia, which he has stated he used drugs and alcohol to manage. \Hamilton shares a nine-year-old daughter, Willow, with his ex-girlfriend Renee Karalian. He recently revealed his battle with a rare mucosal HPV-related cancer and shared that he had submitted paperwork to a Swiss clinic offering assisted suicide. The Daily Mail has sought comment from Hamilton's representative regarding the recent hospitalization and ongoing health issues. This incident highlights the ongoing struggles that Hamilton has faced throughout his life, particularly with addiction and health issues. His experiences, including multiple arrests, rehab stints, and near-death experiences, reflect the severity of his addiction. He also made a public confession about his struggles through an interview with Soft White Underbelly where he mentioned about his past. \Before her death, Doherty spoke about her marriage to Hamilton during an episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear, with her Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Jason Priestley. She described the marriage as a very bad period. She acknowledged that her tardiness to the set was a significant problem, stemming from her personal struggles. In December of the previous year, Hamilton had disclosed a challenging history: two failed marriages, two unsuccessful careers, 32 rehab stints, five overdoses, three flatlines, two comas, paralysis on the left side of his body, brain surgery, spleen surgery, a staph infection in his heart, gangrene in his arms, and numerous arrests – all by the age of 22. In the past, his father, George Hamilton, expressed his concerns and pride in his son's journey during an episode of their reality show, Stewarts & Hamiltons. Furthermore, Hamilton was arrested in August 2024 for allegedly brandishing a pocket knife at a hotel staffer in Beverly Hills. Hamilton's story is a complex narrative of challenges with addiction, health issues, and public struggles





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Ashley Hamilton Hospitalized After Apparent OverdoseActor and singer Ashley Hamilton, ex-husband of Shannen Doherty, is reportedly recovering in the hospital after an apparent overdose. This follows a history of substance abuse and health challenges.

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Ashley Hamilton, Ex-Husband of Shannen Doherty, Hospitalized After Apparent OverdoseActor and singer Ashley Hamilton, ex-husband of Shannen Doherty, has been hospitalized following an apparent overdose. The 51-year-old is reportedly in stable condition while recovering. Hamilton has a long history of substance abuse and has faced various personal and health challenges throughout his life.

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