Ashley Hamilton Hospitalized Following Apparent Overdose

Actor and singer Ashley Hamilton, ex-husband of the late Shannen Doherty, has been hospitalized after an apparent overdose, according to reports. This follows a long history of substance abuse and health issues, including a recent cancer diagnosis.

Actor and singer Ashley Hamilton , the ex-husband of the late Shannen Doherty , was reportedly hospitalized last Thursday following an apparent overdose. Sources indicate that Hamilton, 51, is currently in stable condition and undergoing recovery at the hospital. Reports from TMZ suggest he was discovered at an Airbnb in the Los Angeles area, experiencing a health emergency related to an unidentified substance.

Hamilton has been open about his long-standing battles with addiction, having previously disclosed a history that included 'half a dozen arrests' and '32 rehabs' by the age of 22. Hamilton's early life included the influence of his famous parents, actor George Hamilton and model Alana Stewart. His childhood also involved being the stepson of Rod Stewart for a period. Hamilton's substance abuse issues reportedly began in his teenage years, coinciding with struggles with anorexia and bulimia, which he has stated he attempted to manage with drugs and alcohol, as revealed in a People magazine interview. The news of his hospitalization comes as Hamilton is also dealing with a diagnosis of a rare mucosal HPV-related cancer, and he recently shared that he submitted 'paperwork' to a Swiss clinic that offers assisted suicide. The Daily Mail has contacted Hamilton's representatives for comment. The news has stirred more attention to Hamilton's past marriage to the late Shannen Doherty. They were married in 1993, just two weeks after they started dating, when Hamilton was 19 and Doherty was 22. Their relationship, however, was short-lived, imploding just five months later. Doherty spoke candidly about their marriage on her podcast, Let's Be Clear, months before her death from cancer at the age of 53, painting a picture of a difficult relationship marred by her husband's struggles. She expressed how the difficulties within their marriage, including instances where she feared leaving their house because of her husband's drug use, affected her professional life, leading to tardiness on the set of her work. Doherty later clarified that she wished she had received help. The marriage, and its subsequent split in 1994, marked a tumultuous chapter in both of their lives, and Hamilton then went on to marry Playboy model Angie Everhart. The news of Hamilton's hospitalization, therefore, reignites interest in his past challenges with addiction and their implications on his professional and personal life. \In December, Hamilton shared a comprehensive list of his past struggles, saying, 'two failed marriages, two failed careers, 32 rehabs, five overdoses, three flatlines, two comas, left side of my body paralyzed, brain surgery, spleen surgery of course, staph infection in the heart, gangrene of the arms, of course shootouts from drug deals gone bad and half a dozen arrests, all by the age of 22,' as revealed in an interview for Soft White Underbelly. He also has a nine-year-old daughter, Willow, with his ex-girlfriend Renee Karalian. A decade ago, his father George Hamilton, shared his emotional pain regarding his son's addiction on the blended family's reality show Stewarts & Hamiltons. 'I am very proud of you. There are about four times that we almost lost you in your life,' George stated to his son, during a time when Hamilton was in sobriety. Hamilton expressed his regret over how drugs and alcohol affected him, 'I went through a hard time with drugs and alcohol, it was so stupid. I blew everything but I have a second chance and I am going to give it everything I have got.' Further adding to Hamilton's legal issues, in August 2024 he was arrested and accused of brandishing a pocket knife at a Beverly Hills hotel staffer who asked him to leave after waking him up on a lobby sofa around 5 am, according to TMZ. The news of Hamilton’s hospitalization has brought to light his turbulent life filled with numerous challenges, substance abuse, and health issues. His struggles with addiction began at a young age, with his father previously expressing deep concern over his son’s situation, having stated that they nearly lost him multiple times during the course of his life. Despite his challenges, Hamilton has shared a message of hope and his commitment to change, but continues to face ongoing health and personal difficulties. The recent events also serve as a reminder of the complex nature of addiction and its impacts on an individual’s life, reflecting the many setbacks and struggles Hamilton had to overcome and still grapples with. His candidness about his past provides a glimpse into the ongoing challenges of his life. \The news also highlights the complicated nature of Hamilton's life, and his openness about his struggles makes him a figure of attention. The intersection of his celebrity status, his family history, and his personal battles paint a vivid picture of the difficulties that can arise from substance abuse and related health issues. The news about his current health status, coupled with his history of addiction and cancer, underscores the severity of the problems he has been facing over the years. This information offers further insight into the long-term impacts of addiction and the complex path to recovery, with the challenges extending beyond just overcoming substance abuse to deal with various life-threatening health issues. While Hamilton is currently in recovery and his condition is stable, the context of his history highlights the severity of his journey and his resilience as he continues to confront those challenges. This event also raises awareness about the need for adequate medical attention and support for people who are dealing with addiction and other health problems. His story is a difficult reminder of the complex interaction between personal struggles and the pressures of public life, reflecting the challenges faced by many in the entertainment industry





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Ashley Hamilton Hospitalized After Apparent OverdoseActor and singer Ashley Hamilton, ex-husband of Shannen Doherty, is reportedly recovering in the hospital after an apparent overdose. This follows a history of substance abuse and health challenges.

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Ashley Hamilton, Ex-Husband of Shannen Doherty, Hospitalized After Apparent OverdoseActor and singer Ashley Hamilton, ex-husband of Shannen Doherty, has been hospitalized following an apparent overdose. The 51-year-old is reportedly in stable condition while recovering. Hamilton has a long history of substance abuse and has faced various personal and health challenges throughout his life.

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Ashley Hamilton Hospitalized Following Apparent Overdose; Actor's Struggles with Addiction and Health IssuesActor and singer Ashley Hamilton, ex-husband of Shannen Doherty, has been hospitalized following an apparent overdose. The incident underscores Hamilton's long-standing struggles with addiction and health issues, including a recent diagnosis of cancer. This report provides details about his past struggles with addiction, failed marriages and health battles.

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