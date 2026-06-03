Ashley James Celebrates Body Confidence in New Pour Moi Campaign at Age 39

Ashley James, 39, models sexy lingerie and bikinis for Pour Moi, sharing her journey from chasing perfection to embracing body confidence, insisting that success isn't about being a size zero.

Ashley James, the 39-year-old television personality best known for her appearances on This Morning and Made In Chelsea, has opened up about her journey to body confidence while modeling for a new lingerie and swimwear campaign with Pour Moi.

In an exclusive interview, she expressed pride in being chosen for the photoshoot at her age, stating that she finally feels confident in her own skin after years of chasing an unattainable ideal of perfection that left her unhappy. James, a mother of two, emphasized that success and confidence come in all shapes and sizes, and she hopes to inspire others to embrace their bodies rather than shrink themselves to fit societal standards.

The campaign features James in a variety of sexy lace lingerie sets and colorful bikinis, showcasing her figure with boldness and style. One standout ensemble includes a pink lace bra and matching underwear, paired with a coordinated blazer and towering black heels. Another look features a green bikini, followed by a patterned halterneck two-piece and a brown bikini set with a matching swimsuit.

James, who shares two children with her partner Tommy Andrews, has previously been praised for her inspirational body-positive posts on Instagram, where she often shares unfiltered photos of herself in swimwear. In her interview, James recalled that in her 20s she was constantly trying to chase perfection, which paradoxically made her less confident.

She now believes that happiness and confidence do not come from being the smallest version of yourself, but from focusing on what you can control, such as wearing a stunning lingerie set or nourishing your body. James also addressed the rise of weight loss content on social media, often termed SkinnyTok, and the popularity of fat jabs like Mounjaro and Wegovy.

She posted a video in a black bikini from a luxury Dubai hotel, captioning it with a message that health and confidence are not about shrinking. Fans flooded the comments with praise, calling her refreshing, inspirational, and a role model for mothers and daughters alike. James affirmed that she never wants her daughter to see her hating on her body, and she hopes to lead by example in promoting body positivity and self-acceptance





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