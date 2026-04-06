Ashley James Faces Backlash Over Easter Sunday Bible Post

Ashley James sparked controversy after posting a Bible verse on Instagram during Easter, leading to accusations of mocking religion and spreading misinformation. Her post, which included a humorous comment on a passage, was met with criticism from some followers, while others found it amusing. The discussion also involved her views on political figures and the role of religion in society.

Ashley James has stirred a heated discussion following her Instagram post on Easter Sunday, where she shared a passage from the Bible and offered commentary, leading to accusations of mocking religious beliefs and disseminating misinformation. The celebrity, currently vacationing in Tulum, Mexico, posted a passage from Psalm 116, verse 11, which reads, 'I said in my haste, All men are liars.

' She accompanied this with the comment, 'Thank you,' and subsequently elaborated on her intentions in the comments section. James explained that she was responding to those who had labeled her 'woke' or a 'feminazi,' some of whom suggested she find God. She humorously acknowledged reading the Bible as a result of their suggestions, stating, 'they were right, I really connected with it.' However, she clarified that her post was intended as a joke and that she respects all faiths, emphasizing the beauty of faith itself. James was clear about her stance, noting what she doesn't respect is using religion to fuel war, control, and oppression, particularly when it's used to police women's bodies, sexuality, and queer communities, or to cultivate hostility towards immigrants. She directly referenced what she viewed as problematic messaging from the White House, criticizing comparisons of Donald Trump to Jesus, and the use of religious language to justify war. James questioned whether Jesus would support policies that she considers to be in contradiction with core values of compassion and equality, such as separating families, denying healthcare, and the dehumanization of people. She emphasized her belief that faith should be rooted in compassion, equality, and human rights, aiming to create a world of love and peace. This post prompted a wide spectrum of reactions among her followers. Some followers were amused by her post, and were praising her. Others, however, strongly criticised the post, expressing their disapproval of what they saw as mockery of the Bible and inappropriate content on Easter Sunday. The criticism varied from polite disagreement to harsh condemnation, with some followers feeling offended by James's interpretation and commentary. Some followers were annoyed about her lack of respect for religion. James also shared a video of Donald Trump. James wrote, 'I am pretty sure even by conservative Christian values this is blasphemy? I mean wtf is this?' The message that she received read: 'Alfie wanted to go to church with Nana lol' and she wrote: 'In case anyone was wondering, alongside a cry face emoji. While some people were amused by her joke about the Bible, others felt that she was mocking it. They wrote in the comments: 'Please don’t mock the Bible. And on this sacred and Holy weekend let’s not tie Trump and his antics back to Jesus, a lot of bad people use all religions for their own purposes, he’s no different. 'Jesus fed the poor, healed the sick and brought freedom and healing to everyone he met, most notably women. At the well, at the cross, at the grave, his focus was women and freedom. He died so you can have life, but if you don’t believe that, that’s fine, please don’t mock it, especially not this weekend. 'Please stop mocking the bible. You may not be religious but Tom definitely was and is. Just like all us Andrews in the Family. 'May as well rebrand as Ashley TikyToky the level of rage baiting for clicks and money making. The lack of authenticity is astounding. Mocking your child’s interest in religion twice in one week and now mocking religion more broadly, just wow. 'Posting this on Easter Sunday is offensive and I’m no snowflake. Step away from your phone and tripod and enjoy your time alone. 'Wow I’m not a practising Catholic and not that religious but I found this deeply inappropriate and basically made me think maybe you are what I was fighting against you being…someone using woman and sexuality for their own benefit.' Others took the post in good humour. Carol Vorderman shared some laughing emojis, while Milie Mackintosh shared some praising hand emojis. Alice Evans wrote: 'You absolutely ROCK





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