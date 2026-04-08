Ashley James Jets Off to Tulum for Solo Holiday, Reflects on Self-Care and Family

This Morning star Ashley James shares photos from her solo trip to Tulum, highlighting the benefits of self-care, missing her children, and the need to reset from work and home life. The post also comes after criticism from a previous post.

Ashley James , the This Morning star, has shared a collection of images from her solo holiday to Tulum , lauding the trip as a chance to 'reset' from the 'overstimulation of work and home life.' The 39-year-old, known for her appearances on the television program, took to Instagram to share a string of bikini-clad pictures, offering a glimpse into her beachside resorts and reflecting on the rejuvenating nature of her getaway.

James admitted she missed her two children, Alfie, four, and Ada, three, immensely during her vacation. However, she emphasized that the break had left her feeling refreshed and ready to return to work, further highlighting the importance of self-care for mothers and the value of spending time alone. This post comes shortly after a controversy where Ashley faced criticism for a post on Easter Sunday. The post caused a stir online, with some accusing her of mocking the Bible and spreading misinformation. This context adds another layer to her recent social media activity. James shared her experiences at Villa Pescadores Tulum and Ahau resort, describing the first as peaceful and secluded and the second as more vibrant and bustling, emphasizing the changing landscape of Tulum while still retaining its magical charm in her heart.\Ashley's Instagram post detailed her time in Tulum, showcasing her enjoying a slower pace of life, filled with reading, unwinding, and savoring good food. She highlighted the freedom of existing on her own schedule and the benefits of not knowing precisely how each day would unfold. James, an ambivert, explained that solo trips are essential for her, as they allow her to recharge and combat the overstimulation of her daily routine. She also reflected on the importance of being comfortable in one's own company, linking it to the potential for clinging to the wrong relationships out of a fear of being alone. She encouraged her followers to consider solo travel, suggesting Tulum and Bali as accessible starting points for such ventures, advising to simply book accommodation near the beach and allowing social connections to form organically. Reflecting on her journey, she mentioned how the trip offered her the chance to remember the simple joys in life, and that it reminded her of the importance of self-love and self-reliance, and that being alone can often be rewarding and peaceful, as well as necessary for overall well-being. \Before jetting off for her solo trip, James sparked an online debate on Easter Sunday. She posted a passage from the Bible with a playful caption. The playful message and its implications sparked immediate reactions from her followers. Her followers responded with a range of comments, some expressing appreciation for her lighthearted take on the day and others voicing their disapproval and accusing her of disrespect. She wrote in a comment that she thought it was 'hilarious'. Overall, Ashley's recent Instagram posts have underscored the importance of self-care, mental health, and the positive impacts of taking time for oneself. She framed her trip as a crucial way to replenish her energy, allowing her to give her children and work the best of herself. The solo trip, she says, re-affirmed why she likes her own company and why it is important to take time out and that one should not hold onto wrong people.\She concluded her post with a message of encouragement for mothers, reminding them that they cannot pour from an empty cup and stressing the importance of prioritizing self-care in the midst of the demands of motherhood and career. Her posts highlighted her journey of self-discovery, emphasizing the significance of personal time and self-reflection





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