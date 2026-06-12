Ashley Judd's Playful Ocean Dip and Inner Child Healing Journey

Actress Ashley Judd shares a joyful video of herself playing in the Baltic Sea, promoting a movement to empower midlife women and reflecting on her personal journey to heal childhood trauma by embracing play and nature.

Ashley Judd fully embraced the freedom of nature during a recent Instagram post, sharing a lighthearted video of herself playing in the Baltic Sea . The 58-year-old actress, daughter of the late Naomi Judd , appeared in a low-cut green and white one-piece swimsuit, labeling the clip 'We Don't Care Club: Baltic Sea Edition.

' In her caption to her one million followers, she credited content creator Melani Sanders, whose social media movement the We Do Not Care Club aims to empower women in midlife. Judd wrote, 'As always, thank you, @justbeingmelani, for this glorious movement,' and playfully added her own 'MSU (Making Stuff Up) club' as bonus material. She described the video as a healing tonic for a condition that often affects adults and the overly serious: 'Know-It-All-itis.

' Her message continued, 'Reality is absurd and splendiferously fantastic. Play should be, too. How will you play today?

' The brief video captures the actress splashing in the waves, joking at one point, 'The good news is when it's shallow you don't get as much sand in your crotch. ' She also picked up seaweed, calling it 'salad,' and fashioned it into a bracelet and then an impromptu crown as she declared herself a 'lady of the sea.

' The clip concluded with her embracing the discomfort of the very cold water as she jumped in for a swim. This moment aligns with Judd's stated 'personal journey in nature to release my inner child.

' Last year, a source revealed she has been healing childhood trauma by listening to her 'inner voice' with guidance from a 'wisdom teacher' who is helping her achieve unfiltered happiness. A friend noted, 'She wants to experience the joy she never had as a child. Her hope is to lose all the drama and expectations and splash around like a silly child enveloped in light.

' Growing up in a famous family, Judd has reflected on her mother Naomi's constant touring, which left her without a consistent role model during childhood. In a May Instagram post, she shared that for her 58th birthday in April, she re-imagined her 12th birthday because she does not remember having any parties as a child.

She asked her followers, 'Have you ever considered, from your adult perspective, restaging for your sweet inner child an experience she either never had at all? Or an experience that did not unfold with the safety and attention it should have?

' She shared photos from a mock 12th birthday celebration where she sang and danced with friends, an act she described as approaching her inner child from a loving inner-parent perspective





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Ashley Judd Naomi Judd We Do Not Care Club Melani Sanders Inner Child Healing Childhood Trauma Baltic Sea Instagram Play Midlife Empowerment

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