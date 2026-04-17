Ashley Roberts Dazzles in Summer DJ Ensembles and Discusses Motherhood

Singer and DJ Ashley Roberts showcased her stylish summer DJ outfits on Instagram, while also sharing candid thoughts on her priorities regarding motherhood during her time on I'm A Celebrity South Africa.

Ashley Roberts , the vibrant 44-year-old former Pussycat Doll, recently set Instagram ablaze with a series of stunning summer looks, showcasing her burgeoning career as a DJ. On Thursday, she shared her latest DJing ensembles, leaving fans captivated.

In one striking image, she donned a daringly skimpy black bikini paired with a sheer, glistening dress, perfectly complemented by black-tinted sunglasses and bare feet, embodying a relaxed yet glamorous beachside vibe. Another ensemble featured a shimmering brown, one-shoulder swimsuit with an intriguing cut-out detail at the waist. This was styled with a matching skirt and a pair of fashionable orange sunglasses, demonstrating her keen eye for contemporary trends. Roberts playfully captioned her post, seeking suggestions for an official DJ name, asking: 'I think I’ve nailed my DJ style huns... just need my official DJ name, any suggestions?'.

This display of summer style comes shortly after a pre-recorded segment from her appearance on I'm A Celebrity South Africa, which aired during the week. In those scenes, filmed in September, Roberts was seen taking her first shower in the jungle camp, opting for a revealing blue bikini that highlighted her toned physique. She expressed her relief at finally being able to wash, remarking, 'I had my first shower today. It did feel like I needed a shower, we've gone a few days now. It did feel nice to wash the bits, if you know what I'm saying.'

While the jungle series continues, Roberts has been enjoying a well-deserved break in the picturesque Maldives, anticipating a reunion with her Pussycat Dolls bandmates. Her holiday snaps have further delighted fans, featuring her in a series of swimwear, including a brown bikini while soaking up the Maldivian sun and a minimal orange two-piece before a snorkeling adventure. She captioned one of her vacation posts with a relatable sentiment: 'When the only thing on the to do list is choosing which bikini to wear and working on my tan.' Her followers were quick to shower her with compliments, with comments ranging from admiration for her pedicure to praise for her stunning appearance and idyllic vacation.

Beyond her fashion statements and holiday escapades, Ashley Roberts has also been engaging in candid conversations within the I'm A Celebrity camp. Earlier this week, she shared her perspective on motherhood, admitting that having children is not currently a top priority for her. This sentiment was expressed during a discussion with fellow campmate Sinitta, who inquired about her future family plans. Roberts explained her stance, stating: 'It's not the top of the list. I don't know, I think I've just been so driven and I like travelling and I don't feel a strong passion to be a mum.'

Her honesty resonated with viewers, sparking a broader discussion about societal pressures on women regarding parenthood. Scarlett Moffatt, who has openly shared her fertility struggles, commended Roberts' openness, emphasizing the importance of individual choices. Moffatt remarked, 'For me, being a mum has changed my whole life and it's something that I've wanted for so, so long. For other women it isn't and I think, good for Ashley, same as good for me who wanted a child. We all just have to live our best lives however that looks.' This conversation was met with widespread approval on social media platform X, where users praised Roberts for her 'refreshing' and honest approach, asserting that individuals should be free to make their own life choices without judgment





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