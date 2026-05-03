Ashley Roberts Enjoys Romantic Date Night Amidst *I'm A Celebrity* Drama

Ashley Roberts, the Pussycat Dolls star, shares a glamorous evening with her boyfriend, George Rollinson, while reflecting on the chaotic *I'm A Celebrity... South Africa* final. The singer discusses the heated on-stage feud between campmates and her disappointment in their behavior.

Ashley Roberts , the 44-year-old Pussycat Dolls star, radiated joy during a romantic date night with her younger boyfriend, George Rollinson , on Saturday. The couple was spotted at Nina, an upscale Italian restaurant in London's Marylebone, where Roberts showcased her stylish ensemble—an oversized leather jacket paired with quirky sunglasses while sipping champagne.

Meanwhile, Rollinson, a 26-year-old artist, opted for a casual look with a shirt and baseball cap as he browsed the restaurant's high-end menu. The couple, who began dating in late 2023, shared a playful moment on Roberts' Instagram Stories, with the singer captioning a photo of her boyfriend, 'Hey you,' accompanied by a dribbling emoji. This romantic outing comes just days after Roberts reflected on her tumultuous experience on *I'm A Celebrity...

South Africa*, describing the live final as 'unhinged' and reminiscent of *The Jerry Springer Show*. The final, held at London's Apollo Theatre, saw Roberts reunited with her campmates, including former footballer Jimmy Bullard and ex-boxer David Haye, who reignited a heated feud with the show's winner, Adam Thomas. Roberts recounted the chaotic scene on Heart Radio, stating, 'It was unbelievable! People were walking off, hands were flying everywhere, there was yelling, emotions, and crying—it was wild!

' She admitted she still hadn't fully recovered from the drama, which overshadowed Thomas' victory. The tension stemmed from Bullard's refusal to participate in a Bushtucker Trial, which nearly led to his and Thomas' elimination. Roberts found herself caught in the crossfire as Haye and Bullard publicly attacked Thomas, with Roberts humorously noting, 'I was just trying to dodge big man hands flying in my face. I thought at one point I was going to get smacked.

' She expressed disappointment in the behavior, saying, 'It’s a shame because Adam did become the legend, but he couldn’t even enjoy it because of all the drama. ' Roberts also criticized Haye for exaggerating his aggressive persona for TV, stating, 'I feel like David was maybe trying to go in there with this persona to entertain people, but I think it really affected Adam.

' She emphasized the importance of adult discussions, especially given the challenges they faced in the camp, and lamented the missed opportunity for resolution. Co-host Amanda Holden echoed Roberts' sentiments, calling Bullard and Haye 'horrific' and 'awful,' while praising other male contestants like Adam, Harry, and Craig for their conduct. Roberts concluded by expressing her sadness over the incident, noting, 'The world is a crazy place already, and I feel like we could have handled things better.





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