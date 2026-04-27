Ashley Roberts Still Reeling from 'Unhinged' I'm A Celebrity Final

Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts describes the I'm A Celebrity... South Africa live final as chaotic and reminiscent of The Jerry Springer Show, detailing a heated confrontation between Jimmy Bullard, David Haye, and Adam Thomas.

Ashley Roberts has revealed she is still processing the tumultuous events of the I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa live final, describing it as resembling a chaotic episode of The Jerry Springer Show.

The Pussycat Doll, who reunited with her fellow campmates for the broadcast at London's Apollo Theatre, found herself caught in the middle of a heated exchange between ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard and former boxer David Haye, directed at the show's winner, Adam Thomas. Roberts detailed the scene as 'unhinged,' with individuals walking off set, animated gestures, and intense emotional outbursts. She admitted to feeling unsettled by the experience and needing time to fully recover from the drama.

The core of the conflict stemmed from a previous disagreement during the show, where Bullard's refusal to participate in a Bushtucker Trial jeopardized both his and Thomas's positions in the camp. This unresolved tension resurfaced during the final, escalating into a public confrontation. Roberts recounted feeling physically threatened during the altercation, fearing she might be accidentally struck by Haye's forceful movements.

She expressed disappointment that Thomas, having overcome significant challenges throughout the competition, was unable to fully savor his victory due to the surrounding chaos. Roberts lamented the lack of mature communication, suggesting that the men involved could have addressed their issues privately rather than engaging in a public display of anger. She also voiced concerns about Haye's behavior, questioning whether he intentionally exaggerated an aggressive persona for entertainment value, and the negative impact it had on Thomas.

Amanda Holden, Roberts' Heart Radio co-host, echoed her sentiments, condemning Bullard and Haye's actions as 'horrific' and 'awful,' while acknowledging the more positive dynamics among other contestants like Adam, Harry and Craig. The situation was further complicated by incidents involving audience members, including one individual being escorted out of the venue by security and subsequently arrested by police. Beyond the immediate fallout, Roberts disputed reports of a reconciliation between Haye and Thomas following the live show.

She described Haye's attempts at camaraderie as insincere and unwelcome, noting that Thomas did not respond positively to them. Roberts also highlighted the differing communication styles and sensitivities within the group, suggesting that Thomas was uncomfortable with the 'lads banter' that Haye seemed to thrive on. She believes Haye is accustomed to such exchanges, while Thomas found it distressing.

Ultimately, Roberts expressed sadness that the experience devolved into negativity, especially considering the shared hardships endured by the contestants during their time in the South African bush. She emphasized the importance of respectful interaction and expressed disappointment that the opportunity for a constructive dialogue was lost amidst the drama. The incident has sparked wider debate about the nature of competition and acceptable behavior on reality television, with some, like Harry Redknapp, dismissing the controversy as harmless 'banter'





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