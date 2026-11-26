ASIC initiates civil penalty proceedings against AIG Australia for failing to resolve hundreds of customer complaints within the mandatory thirty-day timeframe.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has initiated formal civil penalty proceedings against AIG Australia regarding significant failures in its customer complaint management systems. This legal action addresses the insurer's handling of hundreds of complaints where responses were either missing or delivered well after regulatory deadlines expired.

ASIC Alleges Systemic Delay Breaches

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission confirmed the commencement of these civil penalty proceedings on Thursday. The regulator alleges that AIG Australia failed to provide adequate complaint responses or delay notifications within the strictly required 30-day timeframe across 534 separate cases. These violations occurred over a period spanning from October 2021 through December 2025.

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Investigations by the corporate watchdog revealed that many customers endured months of waiting for final decisions on their grievances. In the most extreme instance documented by the regulator, one customer waited a staggering 306 days before receiving any resolution or notification regarding their complaint status.

Impact on Vulnerable Policyholders

The affected individuals included vulnerable policyholders who were unwell, injured, or recently bereaved. ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland emphasized that filing a complaint should serve as a pathway to resolving problems rather than initiating new stressors for distressed customers.

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Kirkland stated that the regulator alleges AIG left hundreds of customers waiting for answers for many months while providing some with inaccurate explanations for the administrative delays. This highlights the severe emotional and practical toll placed on individuals seeking insurance payouts during difficult personal times.

Insurer Acknowledges Procedural Flaws

AIG Australia has acknowledged the enforcement action launched over certain aspects of its internal dispute resolution procedures during the disputed period. A company spokeswoman stated that the insurer has made significant improvements to these processes since the identified timeframe and remains committed to delivering fair outcomes.

The regulator criticized the lack of effective systems for recording complaints, noting that insurers should not have to search personal drives and emails to determine whether a complaint was responded to. This structural failure suggests a chaotic internal environment where standard tracking mechanisms were either non-existent or poorly maintained.

Regulatory Standards and Future Expectations

Complaint handling is considered a fundamental obligation for insurers, who must take these matters seriously as a core part of their regulatory compliance. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission expects all licensed entities to maintain robust, auditable systems for managing customer grievances.

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The ongoing civil penalty proceedings serve as a critical test for corporate accountability within the Australian insurance sector. Regulators are signaling that operational inefficiencies causing customer harm will result in significant legal and financial consequences for major financial institutions.