ASIC Warns Australians Against Lead Generators and Superannuation Switching Risks

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission issues a critical warning about unqualified lead generators targeting retirees through social media ads and cold calls, following major fund collapses.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has issued an urgent public warning to Australians regarding deceptive marketing tactics used by unqualified lead generators targeting retirement savings. These operators frequently utilize social media advertisements and unsolicited cold calls to lure individuals into switching superannuation funds with potentially devastating financial consequences.

Regulator Details Deceptive Marketing Tactics

The financial regulator identifies a specific group of marketing firms known as lead generators who employ aggressive strategies to collect personal data from prospective customers. These entities then refer the gathered contacts to financial services providers who may not have the appropriate qualifications or ethical standards to manage retirement funds safely.

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ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland explained that these practices are designed to harvest personal information so that companies can persistently contact consumers with phone calls. He emphasized that social media platforms have significantly lowered the barrier for these operators to cause widespread harm to retail investors.

First Guardian Collapse Highlights Investor Risks

This stringent warning follows the high-profile collapse of the Shield Master Fund and the First Guardian Master Fund, an event that left approximately 12,000 investors facing potential losses exceeding 1 billion dollars. The structural failures of these funds serve as a stark example of the dangers inherent in poorly regulated financial advice arrangements.

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Among the many individuals severely impacted by the First Guardian collapse is Melinda Kee, who reported a loss of 400,000 dollars in her retirement savings. Her experience illustrates how vulnerable consumers can be when persuaded to move funds based on unsolicited advice.

Kee was initially approached by a lead generator who later connected her with a financial adviser. Acting on this advice, she transferred her superannuation from a traditional retail fund into the First Guardian Master Fund in November 2023, only to suffer significant financial damage when the fund failed.

Scale of the Problem and Financial Impact

An ASIC review of 15 financial services licensees revealed that lead generation firms successfully attracted more than 7,600 new clients between January and June 2025. This figure represented approximately one-third of all new clients acquired by these specific firms during that six-month period.

These newly acquired clients invested nearly 680 million dollars, with over 90 percent of the capital sourced directly from their existing superannuation savings. The financial services businesses collected 9.8 million dollars in upfront fees, while clients agreed to pay an additional 4.5 million dollars in ongoing annual fees.

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Inadequate Safeguards and Future Enforcement

The regulator discovered that five of the 15 licensees lacked adequate safeguards to detect or prevent their representatives from moving client savings into high-risk investments. Such failures suggest a material weakness in the controls used by some advice licensees who employ lead generators.

ASIC Commissioner Alan Kirkland stated that involving lead generation in financial advice is likely inconsistent with the legal obligations of financial advisers. These obligations require professionals to act in the best interests of their clients and to only provide personal advice if they are appropriately authorized to do so.

Kirkland urged Australians to take their time when making decisions about their retirement savings. He advised that if anyone unknown contacts them to discuss moving superannuation, it should serve as an immediate warning sign that the offer may be fraudulent or harmful.

The regulator has already issued several consumer warnings, banned financial advisers, and revoked financial services licenses in response to these practices. ASIC confirmed it will continue enforcement actions through the courts against individuals and businesses breaching the law through their involvement in lead generation.