Ask.com Shuts Down After 25 Years, Marking the End of an Internet Pioneer

Ask.com, once a beloved search engine known for its digital butler Jeeves, has officially closed after 25 years. The site, which revolutionized early internet search by allowing users to ask full questions, succumbed to competition from Google and other modern platforms. Its farewell message reflects on its legacy and the changing digital landscape.

For a generation of early internet users, Ask.com was once a beacon of digital assistance—a place where questions were posed in plain English and answered by a seemingly genial digital butler.

Now, after 25 years of answering the world’s queries, Ask.com has officially closed its doors, marking the end of an era for one of the internet’s most recognizable pioneers. A farewell message on the site, published by InterActiveCorp (IAC), which acquired Ask.com in 2005, reads: 'Every great search must come to an end. As IAC continues to sharpen its focus, we have made the decision to discontinue our search business, which includes Ask.com.

After 25 years of answering the world's questions, Ask.com officially closed on May 1, 2026.

' The statement expresses gratitude to the engineers, designers, and teams who built and supported Ask over the decades, as well as to the millions of users who trusted the platform for answers in a rapidly changing world. 'Jeeves' spirit endures,' it concludes, referencing the iconic mascot that once embodied the site’s charm. Ask.com, originally launched as Ask Jeeves in 1996 by Garrett Gruener and David Warthen in Berkeley, California, was a pioneer in making the internet more accessible.

Unlike traditional search engines that relied on keywords, Ask Jeeves encouraged users to type full questions, delivering responses in a human-like manner. The site’s mascot, Jeeves—a dapper, suited valet inspired by P.G. Wodehouse’s fictional character—became a symbol of reliability and sophistication. The character’s name and persona were drawn from Wodehouse’s short story *Carry on Jeeves* (1925), where Jeeves serves as the impeccable valet to the bumbling Bertie Wooster.

The character was later popularized in an ITV series starring Stephen Fry as Jeeves and Hugh Laurie as Wooster, further cementing the butler’s place in popular culture. Ask Jeeves quickly gained traction, becoming one of the most visited sites of the 1990s and 2000s, with over one million queries a day within just two years of its launch. Its popularity even led to a giant Jeeves balloon floating down Central Park West during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1999.

However, the rise of Google and other search engines began to overshadow Ask Jeeves. As Google evolved beyond simple blue links to include images, news, maps, and shopping, Ask.com struggled to keep pace. In 2006, the site dropped the 'Jeeves' name and rebranded as Ask.com, attempting to modernize its image and compete with Yahoo Answers and other Q&A platforms.

By 2010, it had fully transitioned to a Q&A format, but rivals like Google, Yahoo Answers, and Quora had already established dominance. The closure of Ask.com follows the fate of other early internet giants like MySpace, AOL Instant Messenger, and Hotmail, which were eclipsed by newer technologies and platforms.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Ask.com’s legacy remains a testament to the internet’s early days—a time when curiosity was met with a virtual butler’s bow and a promise of answers





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