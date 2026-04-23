ASO Therapy Reverses Effects of Rare Neurodevelopmental Disorder in Preclinical Models

Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have successfully reversed the effects of HNRNPH2-related neurodevelopmental disorder using antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) in preclinical models, offering hope for a potential treatment for this ultrarare genetic condition.

Groundbreaking research from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital offers a beacon of hope for individuals and families affected by HNRNPH2 -related neurodevelopmental disorder , an exceptionally rare genetic condition.

Scientists have demonstrated the ability to reverse the effects of this disorder in preclinical models using antisense oligonucleotides, or ASOs. These short, synthetic nucleic acid strands work by targeting and blocking the production of the aberrant HNRNPH2 protein, which is central to the disease's pathology. The study, published in Science Translational Medicine, reveals a crucial mechanism: by reducing HNRNPH2 levels, ASO therapy simultaneously boosts the expression of its closely related counterpart, HNRNPH1.

This increase in HNRNPH1 effectively mitigates multiple symptoms associated with the disorder, including developmental delays, seizures, and difficulties with movement, learning, and memory. The significance of this finding lies not only in its therapeutic potential but also in the mechanistic understanding it provides, paving the way for the advancement of this promising treatment into clinical trials. HNRNPH2-related neurodevelopmental disorder is an X-linked genetic condition, meaning it primarily affects males, and is characterized by a complex array of neurological symptoms.

With fewer than 200 confirmed cases worldwide, it is classified as an ultrarare disease, presenting significant challenges to research and therapeutic development. The rarity of the condition often hinders investment and slows the pace of scientific progress.

However, the team at St. Jude has overcome these obstacles through dedicated research, unraveling the molecular basis of the disease just as ASO technology was emerging as a viable therapeutic approach. Dr. J. Paul Taylor, the corresponding author of the study, emphasized the fortunate convergence of these factors, stating that the identified mechanism was particularly well-suited for an ASO-based intervention, allowing for direct targeting of the disease's root cause.

The research team’s work is a testament to the power of translational research, moving swiftly from basic biological discovery to the design of a potential therapy with the capacity to significantly improve the lives of patients and their families. The study’s findings suggest that ASO therapy could offer a much-needed treatment option for a condition currently lacking any cure. The ASO therapy employed in this study doesn't attempt to correct the underlying genetic mutation itself.

Instead, it focuses on silencing the messenger RNA produced by the mutated gene. This process effectively flags the RNA for destruction, preventing the creation of the dysfunctional HNRNPH2 protein. Previous research from Dr. Taylor’s laboratory had already established that reducing HNRNPH2 protein levels encourages HNRNPH1 to compensate, highlighting the functional relationship between these two proteins. Both HNRNPH1 and HNRNPH2 are essential for RNA processing and likely share overlapping roles during development.

The researchers discovered that HNRNPH2 regulates HNRNPH1 expression by promoting a process called exon skipping, where a crucial part of the HNRNPH1 gene is bypassed during RNA production, leading to the degradation of the resulting messenger RNA. By silencing HNRNPH2 with an ASO, the researchers were able to reverse this exon skipping, leading to increased HNRNPH1 expression and a corresponding improvement in symptoms.

Importantly, the study demonstrated that ASO treatment was effective even when administered to slightly older juvenile models, suggesting a potential therapeutic window beyond the neonatal period. This is particularly significant given that genetic diagnoses for HNRNPH2-related disorder often take years, implying that ASO therapy could still be beneficial even after a delayed diagnosis.

The rapid progression of this research, from initial case reports in 2016 to the development of a potential therapy within a decade, underscores the transformative potential of this approach for ultrarare diseases





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