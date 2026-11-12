Aspyn Ovard Reveals Daughter Terminal Cancer Diagnosis on Mormon Wives

Reality star Aspyn Ovard reveals her young daughter has had a terminal cancer diagnosis for over three years. She shares the heartbreaking news on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Aspyn Ovard has disclosed that one of her young daughters is battling a terminal cancer diagnosis. The reality television personality shared this devastating personal news during the premiere of the first episode of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. The episode aired on Thursday, bringing the private struggle into the public eye for the first time.

Ovard Shares Terminal Diagnosis Details

Aspyn Ovard, who is thirty years old, did not specify which of her three children is receiving treatment. She is the mother of Cove, who is seven years old, Lola, who is five years old, and Elle, who is two years old. The three girls are her children with her ex-husband Parker Ferris. Ovard separated from Ferris in the year twenty twenty-four.

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The star explained that the medical crisis began more than three years ago. She described her life since that initial diagnosis as a living hell. She noted that the illness appeared out of nowhere without warning. One day her child was well and the next day the health situation changed completely.

At the hospital, medical professionals delivered the news that the disease is terminal. Ovard recalled the shock of being told her child could be gone in a month. She stated that the world goes black when a child is sick. She expressed that it is difficult to feel any happiness again during such a time.

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Ovard Discusses Recent Medical Scans

Ovard mentioned that her family received a stable scan this week. She stated she is grateful for that specific update. However, she remains cautious about her outlook on the prognosis. She explained that it is very unusual for a child with this type of cancer to survive for so long.

She acknowledged that eventually the condition will likely change. The reality star described the daily reality of knowing each day brings them closer to a loss. She called this feeling the most horrific and miserable experience she has known. The stability of the scans offers no guarantee of long-term survival.

Ovard Reflects on Isolation and Social Life

Ovard shared the diagnosis while reflecting on her reduced social interactions. She admitted that she misses her former self. She feels sad that she does not show up the same way she used to. She stated that she simply cannot engage with her friends as she did before.

Before appearing on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Aspyn Ovard gained viral fame. She built a large following by sharing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content online. She has amassed more than two point two million followers on Instagram. She often documents her unique personal dynamics on that platform.

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Earlier this year, Ovard made headlines by revealing she is in a throuple. She confirmed her partnership with partners Bri and Billy Davis. The new show provided a platform to discuss deeper personal hardships.

Ovard Explains Reason for Public Disclosure

Ovard spoke to People magazine about why she kept the diagnosis secret. She said the internet has been her last piece of normalcy. She knew she had to tell her followers eventually but did not know how to do it.

She was relieved when the show suggested she disclose the news on television. Handing her story over to producers took some weight off her shoulders. It allowed for help in crafting how to show what her life actually looks like. She hopes she will feel good about the decision in the end despite the heavy nature of the share.