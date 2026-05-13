Assessing Keir Starmer's Leadership: Growing Pressure and His Response to it

As the situation regarding Keir Starmer's leadership postpones, Susanna Reid of Good Morning Britain delivers an update on this matter, focusing on the statement from 11 unions and the reaction from Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Paymaster General.

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid has issued an update on Keir Starmer 's leadership. As the ITV show returned from an advert break on Wednesday (March 13), the presenter informed ITV viewers that 11 unions affiliated with the Labour Party had released a statement indicating that the Prime Minister would not lead Labour into the next general election and a plan would have to be put in place for the election of a new leader of the Labour Party . 90 MPs, four ministerial resignations, and council leaders have called for the Prime Minister 's resignation.

Labour-affiliated trade unions are stating that Keir Starmer cannot be the leader at the next general election, leaving little doubt that he will step down. Meanwhile, King Charles will deliver the King's Speech this morning setting out the government's legislative agenda for the upcoming parliamentary session. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, was invited to appear on the show and was questioned about the increasing pressure on the Prime Minister's position.

Nick suggested that the statement may have not yet been seen, but he understood that it had recently been released. Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford South, had been seen walking into Downing Street earlier to meet the Prime Minister. In response to Susanna's query, he stated that it was simply a meeting over coffee as the Prime Minister had always offered such opportunities for cabinet ministers





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Keir Starmer Leadership Labour Party Prime Minister Election Leader Trade Unions Statement Resignation Pressure Wes Streeting Downing Street King Charles King's Speech

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