Assistance for Universal Credit Recipients Facing Financial Hardship

The article highlights various assistance programs available to Universal Credit recipients dealing with financial hardship, such as Budgeting Advances, Hardship Payments, Discretionary Housing Payments, Household Support Funds, and local welfare assistance. Citizens Advice emphasizes the importance of seeking help as soon as possible.

More than 8.4 million people throughout Great Britain are receiving Universal Credit , resulting in numerous households battling to cover rent, food, and energy bills despite benefit rises.

Various assistance programs can help these claimants, but many are unaware of these opportunities. The selection includes Budgeting Advances, Hardship Payments, Discretionary Housing Payments, Household Support Funds, and local welfare assistance. Citizens Advice encourages those struggling financially to seek help as soon as possible. Learn more about Universal Credit on the Citizens Advice website.





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Universal Credit Financial Hardship Assistance Programs Budgeting Advances Hardship Payments Discretionary Housing Payments Household Support Funds Local Welfare Assistance Citizens Advice

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