Assistant Who Injected Matthew Perry with Ketamine Sentenced to Over Three Years in Prison

Kenneth Iwamasa, Matthew Perry's former assistant, received a 41-month prison sentence for administering ketamine injections to the actor on the day of his fatal overdose. The sentencing marks the first conviction in a case involving five individuals charged in relation to Perry's 2023 death. Iwamasa also orchestrated a rapid evidence destruction cover-up after finding Perry deceased in his jacuzzi. Perry's sisters expressed profound betrayal in court statements. The ruling opens a window into the criminal consequences of supplying drugs that lead to a fatal overdose.

Kenneth Iwamasa , the former personal assistant to actor Matthew Perry , has been sentenced to over three years in prison for his role in the events leading to Perry's death.

Iwamasa, 60, was the first among five individuals charged in connection with the actor's passing to strike a plea agreement with prosecutors in August 2024. His sentence includes 41 months of incarceration, a $10,000 fine, a $100 special assessment, and two years of supervised release following his prison term. He is required to surrender to authorities by noon on July 17 to commence his sentence.

Perry, widely known for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom Friends, died at age 54 in October 2023 after drowning in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. The coroner's report determined that the drowning occurred in the setting of ketamine use, with acute effects of the drug contributing to the tragedy. On the day of Perry's death, Iwamasa administered multiple injections of ketamine to the actor, a fact central to the criminal case.

At his sentencing hearing, Iwamasa had pleaded for leniency, arguing that he felt unable to refuse Perry's requests for the drug. However, prosecutors emphasized his active participation in a drug supply chain that ultimately proved fatal. As part of his guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death, Iwamasa agreed to cooperate with authorities and testify against the other defendants.

This cooperation marks a pivotal development in the ongoing legal proceedings that seek accountability for the circumstances surrounding the star's demise. The court documents reveal that Iwamasa was paid approximately $150,000 annually to serve as Perry's live-in assistant, a role that placed him in a position of trust. It was on October 28, 2023, that Iwamasa injected Perry with what became lethal doses of ketamine. After providing the injections, Iwamasa left the premises to run errands.

Upon his return, he discovered Perry face-down in the jacuzzi, deceased. The investigation uncovered a deliberate effort by Iwamasa to obstruct justice and destroy evidence in the immediate aftermath of the actor's death. According to a federal prosecutor's filing, within roughly one hour of Perry's passing at his Pacific Palisades home, Iwamasa began orchestrating a cover-up. He instructed an individual identified only as "B.M.

" to gather and dispose of physical evidence, including ketamine vials and used syringes. Iwamasa also directed the destruction of other incriminating items, such as a written ketamine prescription and a note that supposedly linked Dr. Salvador Plasencia to the drug network supplying Perry. He communicated these instructions to another associate, Erik Fleming, claiming he had "cleaned up the scene.

" Prosecutors detailed that Iwamasa admitted to Fleming he had destroyed physical evidence, altered Perry's digital passwords, and deleted data from computers to hide the ketamine use. Throughout the investigation, Iwamasa repeatedly provided false statements, initially denying his own role in administering the injections and falsely asserting that Perry himself had hidden the drug supplies. His deceptive conduct significantly impeded the early stages of the inquiry.

The emotional impact of Iwamasa's betrayal was poignantly expressed by Perry's sisters, Caitlin and Madeline Morrison, in court filings. Madeline Morrison wrote that discovering Iwamasa's actions felt like her brother had died all over again. She described the assistant as someone the family considered part of their circle, making the breach of trust particularly devastating.

"The idea that someone my brother considered family could betray him in such an unimaginable way is something I never could have conceived," she stated. The sisters noted that Iwamasa's behavior in the days following the death had already aroused suspicion, a sentiment that grew as the true scope of his actions came to light.

The sentencing of Iwamasa represents the first formal judgment in a case that has captivated public attention, exposing the dark underbelly of celebrity drug access and the personal consequences of addiction. Three other individuals-Dr. Plascence, Fleming, and another supplier-face federal charges including distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Their cases are pending, with trials expected later in the year.

The proceedings continue to unravel the network that enabled Perry's ketamine use, highlighting the legal ramifications for those who facilitate substance abuse, even when consensual. For now, the court has delivered its initial measure of accountability to the man who held the syringe on the day the actor's life ended





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