Assisted Dying Bill Set to Fail in House of Lords After Bitter Debate

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is expected to fall without a vote in the House of Lords, marking a setback for proponents of assisted dying. The Bill proposed allowing adults with a terminal illness to seek assisted death under strict conditions, but faced significant opposition and a record number of amendments.

A significant and deeply contested piece of legislation, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, is poised to fail today after a prolonged and divisive debate within the House of Lords.

The Bill, which sought to provide a legal framework for assisted dying for adults in England and Wales with a life expectancy of six months or less, is expected to lapse due to the approaching end of the current parliamentary session. This outcome follows an unprecedented level of opposition in the upper chamber, with over 1,200 amendments proposed – a record for backbench legislation – aimed at altering or blocking the Bill's progress.

The core of the Bill proposed a carefully regulated process, requiring approval from two doctors and an independent expert panel before an assisted death could be considered. Supporters argued that it would offer terminally ill individuals greater autonomy and control over their final moments, alleviating suffering and providing a compassionate option for those facing unbearable pain.

However, opponents voiced strong concerns about the potential for coercion, particularly for vulnerable individuals, and the adequacy of safeguards for people with disabilities. They characterized the Bill as 'unsafe' and warned of unintended consequences. The debate has ignited a passionate national conversation about end-of-life choices, raising complex ethical and moral questions.

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP who championed the Bill through the House of Commons, has pledged to reintroduce it in the next parliamentary session, signaling a continued commitment to the cause. Campaigners are also exploring the possibility of utilizing the Parliament Act, a rarely invoked legislative tool, to bypass the House of Lords and enact the Bill into law if it is selected in a future ballot of private members’ Bills.

The failure of the Bill has elicited a range of reactions. Supporters, including Dame Esther Rantzen, a prominent advocate for assisted dying who is herself terminally ill, have expressed profound disappointment, accusing opponents of 'sabotaging our democracy' and condemning terminally ill patients to unnecessary suffering.

Conversely, opponents, such as Baroness Luciana Berger and Gordon Macdonald of Care Not Killing, have hailed the outcome as a victory for the protection of vulnerable individuals and a rejection of a 'dangerous and ill-conceived' Bill. A letter signed by nearly 200 peers alleges deliberate delaying tactics by a minority opposed to the Bill, while critics argue that reintroducing the same legislation would set a problematic precedent.

Beyond the immediate legislative outcome, the debate has highlighted the urgent need for improvements in palliative and end-of-life care. Charities in this sector are now urging Health Secretary Wes Streeting to capitalize on the momentum generated by the national conversation and invest in enhancing the quality of care available to dying patients and their families.

The situation underscores the deeply divided opinions on this sensitive issue and the ongoing challenge of finding a path forward that respects both individual autonomy and the protection of vulnerable individuals





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Assisted Dying House Of Lords Terminally Ill Adults (End Of Life) Bill Parliament End-Of-Life Care Kim Leadbeater

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Troubles Bill Delayed as Government Announces Amendments to Protect VeteransLabour’s Troubles Bill has been delayed to allow for further scrutiny and the implementation of substantial amendments aimed at better protecting veterans who served in Northern Ireland. Concerns over potential prosecutions and inquests have prompted the changes, but veterans’ groups argue current safeguards are insufficient.

Read more »

Ex-Foreign Office boss refused to give Cabinet office Mandelson's vetting file forcing No10 to contact vetting firm directly in 'very unusual' moveOfficials even discussed whether Mandelson would need any vetting whatsoever, as he was a member of the House of Lords

Read more »

British Mother and Daughter Stranded in Montenegro Hospital with £40,000 Medical Bill After Pedestrian AccidentHelen and Nell Barratt, a British mother and daughter, are facing a substantial medical bill and are unable to return home from Montenegro after being struck by a car while on holiday. They sustained life-changing injuries and require specialist medical transport.

Read more »

First Look at BBC Drama California Avenue with Bill Nighy and Helena Bonham CarterNew drama California Avenue, created by Hugo Blick, is coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One. The series, set in 1970s England, features a star-studded cast including Bill Nighy, Helena Bonham Carter, Erin Doherty, Tom Burke, Kate Robbins, Paul Kaye and newcomer Cammie Liebreich. It tells the story of a fractured family seeking refuge and finding unexpected connections.

Read more »

'We won't give up on assisted dying until Parliament is willing to make change'The assisted dying bill is set to fall in the House of Lords today, ten months after it was passed by MPs.

Read more »

DWP state pensioners born before 1960 urged to withdraw £1 before HMRC billSavers planning pension withdrawals can avoid HMRC pension overtaxation by making a small notional withdrawal first

Read more »