Assisted Suicide Bill Faces Stiff Opposition in Lords as Disabled Peers Voice Fears

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill progresses in the House of Lords, but faces significant opposition from peers concerned about its impact on vulnerable individuals, particularly those with disabilities. Concerns include potential for coercion, impact on the NHS, and ethical considerations surrounding end-of-life care.

A controversial bill legalizing assisted suicide in England and Wales has advanced to its next stage in the House of Lords, sparking strong opposition from disabled peers who fear its potential consequences. Lord Shinkwin, a Tory peer, voiced his deep concerns, stating that the legislation, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, is ‘the stuff of nightmares’ and could lead to the state ‘killing the wrong type of people’.

He highlighted his personal vulnerability, emphasizing that he, as a disabled individual, could be seen as the ‘wrong type’. This sentiment reflects a broader concern among some peers that the bill, if enacted, could create a climate where vulnerable individuals, including those with disabilities, might feel pressured to end their lives. The debate surrounding the bill is intense, with opponents raising fundamental questions about the value of life and the potential for abuse.\The bill, which proposes to allow terminally ill adults with less than six months to live to seek assisted death, faced significant resistance during its Second Reading in the Lords. Despite passing this stage, backers of the bill were forced to accept a crucial amendment that will increase scrutiny and delay its progress. A select committee will be established to thoroughly examine the bill's proposals, including its potential financial implications, its impact on the National Health Service (NHS), and the practical implementation of assisted dying. This move, seen by some as an attempt to derail the legislation, reflects the deep divisions within the House of Lords. The committee, set to begin its work on October 20th, will hear from expert witnesses and produce a detailed report before the bill proceeds further. Key figures, including the Health Secretary and Justice Secretary, are expected to be called upon to provide evidence. The decision to form a select committee underscores the complexity of the issue and the need for careful consideration of the bill's potential ramifications. The bill's future hinges on its ability to navigate through the remaining stages of the parliamentary process, including consideration by the select committee, a Committee of the Whole House, and subsequent readings and amendments. It must pass all stages before the end of the parliamentary session next Spring to become law.\The debate in the Lords highlighted diverse perspectives on the bill's implications. Lord Mackinlay, the first quadruple amputee to sit in the Upper House, echoed Lord Shinkwin's concerns, warning about potential incentives within the NHS to promote assisted deaths to cut costs. He expressed apprehension about embedding an option for death within the NHS, where its primary focus should be life. Baroness Falkner, chairman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, also previously supported the principle of the bill but urged the House of Lords to reject the ‘flawed’ bill. She pointed to the possibility of the legislation leading to disabled individuals being killed. The opposition to the bill stems from a range of concerns, including the potential for coercion, the protection of vulnerable individuals, and the ethical considerations surrounding end-of-life care. The bill's success is not guaranteed, and its fate rests on the outcome of the ongoing debates, scrutiny, and the final vote in the Lords. The implementation period of four years after receiving Royal assent means the first assisted death could take place by 2029 if the bill clears all remaining stages





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Assisted Suicide House Of Lords Terminally Ill Adults Bill Disability Rights End-Of-Life Care

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I ate at James Martin's restaurant but couldn't believe it when the bill cameYorkshire TV chef James Martin is originally from Malton - we went to test out his restaurant

Read more »

Glasgow to pilot AI-assisted bus priority project in bid to boost efficiencyIt is hoped other road users in the area will also benefit as the system works to ease congestion and improve the flow of traffic.

Read more »

Peers expected to agree extra scrutiny as assisted dying debate returns to LordsDozens more members of the House of Lords are set to have their say on the proposed legalisation of assisted dying, with 'unprecedented' further scrutiny of the controversial Bill likely to be agreed.

Read more »

Dying people should have ‘care and compassion like my mother’, says Arlene FosterShe made her comments as peers debated the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which if passed, would see assisted dying rolled out in England and Wales

Read more »

Assisted dying bill clears Lords hurdle as bishops warned to not stand in wayThe assisted dying bill has passed its latest hurdle in the House of Lords - with bishops and peers warning that standing in the way of the legislation would risk their legitimacy.

Read more »

Peers back assisted dying bill - but battles lie aheadNow comes the hard part for supporters of Labour MP Kim Leadbeater's bill as opponents attempt to make major changes in the months ahead.

Read more »