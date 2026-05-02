Aston Martin's Shocking Miami GP Qualifying Performance: A Deep Dive into Their Struggles

Aston Martin endured a disastrous sprint qualifying session at the Miami Grand Prix, finishing nearly 14 seconds behind pole sitter Lando Norris and facing potential exclusion from the sprint race. This report details the extent of their performance issues and the circumstances that allowed them to participate despite falling short of qualifying standards, including a humbling comparison to Formula Two times.

Formula One has returned to the track after an unexpected five-week hiatus, necessitated by the unfortunate cancellation of the Saudi Arabian and Bahrain Grand Prix events.

The Miami Grand Prix weekend is now underway, building towards the main race on Sunday afternoon. Prior to the grand prix, the drivers will engage in the second sprint race of the season, scheduled for 5:00 PM British Summer Time. This is preceded by sprint qualifying on Friday evening, which sets the grid for the sprint event.

However, the performance of Aston Martin during sprint qualifying has revealed a deeply concerning situation for the team, and particularly for veteran driver Fernando Alonso. The results from Friday’s session paint a stark picture of Aston Martin’s struggles. Alonso managed a lap time of 1:41.3, which placed him at the very back of the grid in 21st and 22nd position.

This time is a staggering 13.5 seconds slower than the pole position time set by McLaren’s Lando Norris, who clocked in at 1:27.8. The gap is not merely significant; it underscores the considerable distance Aston Martin currently finds itself from the frontrunners of the sport. The team entered the season with considerable optimism, fueled by the recruitment of renowned designer Adrian Newey, but their on-track performance has failed to live up to expectations.

Adding to the team’s woes, Alonso’s lap time fell a substantial 6.4 seconds short of the 107% qualifying threshold. This rule dictates that drivers must be within 107% of the fastest qualifying time to be automatically eligible to start the sprint race. Had the stewards enforced this rule strictly, Alonso could have been excluded from the sprint event.

However, a somewhat fortunate turn of events allowed both Alonso and his teammate, Lance Stroll, to participate in the sprint race. The stewards, referencing Article B2.2.3b of the FIA F1 Regulations, granted permission for their participation based on their satisfactory lap times during the preceding 90-minute practice session. This decision prevented a potentially embarrassing situation for Aston Martin.

The situation becomes even more humbling when comparing Aston Martin’s performance to that of the Formula Two series, which also held qualifying sessions at the Miami International Autodrome. The slowest time in the F2 qualifying was a 1:41.1, set by Cian Shields. This means that Aston Martin’s F1 car, despite its significantly higher technological sophistication and cost, would have been slower than the slowest F2 car.

Furthermore, Alonso’s qualifying lap was almost three seconds slower than the pole position time in F2, which was a 1:39.8 set by Kush Maini. This comparison highlights the depth of Aston Martin’s current performance deficit and raises serious questions about the team’s development direction.

The team will undoubtedly be working tirelessly to understand the issues and implement improvements before the main race on Sunday, but the sprint race will provide a crucial opportunity to gather further data and assess their progress. The pressure is mounting on Aston Martin to deliver results and justify the pre-season hype surrounding their ambitious project





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Formula 1 Aston Martin Miami Grand Prix Fernando Alonso Sprint Qualifying F2 FIA Lando Norris Adrian Newey

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