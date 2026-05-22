Aston Merrygold Denounces Nepo Baby Term, Reveals Aspirations for Son Grayson Jax

Aston Merrygold, a member of the boy band JLS, has discussed his son Grayson Jax's aspirations to be a singer and actor and his need to have thick skin to succeed in the entertainment industry.

Aston Merrygold has denounced the term 'nepo baby' after revealing his son Grayson Jax has an agent and aspirations to be a singer and actor.

The star shares three children with his wife, and his eldest child is already eager to follow in his footsteps. Merrygold has advised Grayson that he must have thick skin to make it in the entertainment industry. The JLS star and his family have been increasing their brand online as a family, with recently increased involvement in their children's social media videos.

Merrygold has also recently voiced the audiobook of The Dentist’s Apprentice to promote dental health and reduce anxiety among children





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Entertainment Industry Thick Skin Aspiring Stars Parental Advice Dental Health Online Storytelling JLS Nepo-Baby Label Working On Bupa Dental Care Voicing The Dentist's Apprentice

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