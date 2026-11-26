Alejandro Garnacho's loan move to Aston Villa has failed to impress manager Unai Emery, with the winger struggling for game time and facing increasing doubts over his future.

Alejandro Garnacho's loan spell at Aston Villa has quickly turned sour, casting serious doubt over his future at the club and raising wider questions about Villa's approach to loan signings.

Garnacho Loan Struggles And Lack of Playing Time

The 22-year-old Argentina international has played just 34 minutes in the Premier League this season, and seven of Villa's 11 games ended without him getting on the pitch. He joined on a season-long loan from Manchester United, with a plan for the move to become permanent for £43m should certain criteria be met, believed to be based on a number of appearances that staff felt were so achievable the club were in little doubt he would become a Villa player.

Also read Emery defends Garnacho omission as Villa struggle with squad selection

However, Garnacho's problems were evident from the start. He arrived at Villa unfit, and sources have acknowledged he was not at the level required, with surprise at how off the pace he was when he signed in July. He initially trained on his own, and questions over the signing were already being asked internally due to his inconsistent form. His issues were compounded by a head injury suffered in Thailand in pre-season.

Advertisement

Even a boot camp during the international break in September and October, and scoring in friendlies against Sevilla and Southampton, have not helped his cause. Garnacho trained with Villa's first team on Monday but did not travel to Istanbul for Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Galatasaray. Villa could have had 12 substitutes in Istanbul but Emery chose just 11 - including two goalkeepers - as Garnacho stayed at home.

Garnacho Deletes Social Media Amid Loan Woes

In July, after a pre-season game, Garnacho posted on social media: First start after three months. Happy to be enjoying football again. That post, along with anything else related to Villa, has been deleted from his account. One of the issues Villa face is there is no exit clause in the loan agreement, and both teams would have to agree to end the season-long deal early.

It appears Emery has already come to the conclusion that Garnacho is not worth persevering with, leaving the winger's career continuing to drift. Prior to the loan, United boss Ruben Amorim had told him to leave. Garnacho had been on Villa's list of targets, albeit a long list, while he was at Stamford Bridge as Emery was keen to sign a pacy winger in the summer. Garnacho is now well behind in the pecking order.

Villa Squad Depth Pushes Garnacho Down Pecking Order

Teenager George Hemmings has just signed a new deal and has earned praise from Emery for understanding the way he wants his players to work. Ibrahim Mbaye and Alysson are also ahead of Garnacho, leaving him well behind even before regulars John McGinn, Johan Manzambi and Emi Buendia are factored in. There was interest from abroad in the summer, with Roma keen, and it seems increasingly unlikely we will see Garnacho at another Premier League club soon.

Advertisement

Fifa rules allow players to play for two clubs in a season - or three if they move to a team whose season overlaps like the MLS - meaning Garnacho could feature for another, unlike Elliott as he had already played for Liverpool. The risk of going on loan to Villa became a topic of conversation in the game because of Elliott's plight, with sources suggesting players would think twice about joining the club. Garnacho's situation only increases those concerns.

Villa Repeated Failures With High Profile Loan Signings

Three times in two seasons, Emery and Villa have signed a high-profile player on loan only for it to fail. Elliott wasted a precious year of his career at Villa, playing just nine times after being named Player of the Tournament at the European Under-21 Championship in 2025. He is now at Valencia and is yet to start in La Liga this season. Those close to him recognise the damage last season did.

Other loan signings like Nicolo Zaniolo, Clement Lenglet and Axel Disasi have joined in recent years and barely merit footnotes, while Douglas Luiz's loan return last season did not prompt a return to the heights he had reached previously at Villa. Villa paying a guaranteed 80% of Sancho's wages of more than £200,000 a week ended with him having made just nine Premier League starts and scoring once in 39 appearances, with 21 of those as a substitute.

Rashford returned to the England squad while at Villa and came off the bench in their Europa League final win. The club have constantly complained about financial restrictions with some justification, but questions can certainly be asked about the money spent on many of their signings. For Garnacho, the blunt truth is there is no clear path forward.