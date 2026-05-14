Aston Villa Bolstered by Malen Sale as Pursuit of Soule Intensifies

Aston Villa are poised to strengthen their squad following a significant financial windfall from the sale of Malen to Roma, paving the way for a potential move for attacking midfielder Soule.

The financial landscape of Aston Villa has shifted dramatically following a series of events in Italian football. The club had previously sent the talented player Malen on a loan spell to AS Roma during the winter transfer window.

This arrangement was not a simple temporary move but included a specific buy option that was tied to the Italian side achieving European qualification. In a twist of fate, the outcome of the Coppa Italia final, where Inter Milan emerged victorious on Wednesday, effectively secured Roma's path back into continental competition.

Consequently, the option to purchase Malen has been formally triggered. This means that Aston Villa will see a substantial injection of capital, receiving a sum of 21.7 million pounds in addition to the initial 1.74 million pounds loan fee.

Furthermore, the deal includes a ten percent sell-on clause, ensuring that Villa will benefit financially should Roma sell the player in the future. This strategic move has turned a loan period into a profitable venture, providing the club with the liquidity needed to pursue their long-term ambitions in the Premier League. With these funds now effectively guaranteed, the focus at Villa Park has shifted toward the acquisition of an exciting new talent.

Unai Emery has identified the Roma attacking midfielder Soule as a primary target to enhance his offensive options. Soule has spent the current Serie A campaign impressing fans and critics alike with his technical ability, vision, and creative spark, marking him as one of the most promising young stars in European football.

However, the financial hurdle was previously significant, as the asking price for the twenty-three-year-old is estimated to be around 35 million pounds. For a club managing its budget carefully to avoid financial fair play issues, this could have been a daunting sum to pay upfront. Yet, the windfall from the Malen transaction provides more than half of the required funds, placing the Birmingham-based club in a far more commanding position to negotiate a deal.

Emery is eager to secure this signature to ensure the squad possesses the requisite depth to compete on multiple fronts, particularly as the demand for high-intensity performances increases. Looking beyond the immediate transfer targets, this move is part of a broader strategic overhaul led by Unai Emery. The manager is determined to build a squad capable of sustaining success and returning to the Champions League by the 2026-27 season.

To achieve this, the club is not only relying on the Malen funds but is also actively looking to offload several fringe players who are currently out on loan. By trimming the squad of surplus requirements and maximizing the value of outgoing players, Villa hopes to raise additional capital to outbid their rivals for Soule.

The competition for the midfielder's signature is expected to be fierce, as several other European giants are keeping a close watch on his progress in Italy, recognizing the same potential that Emery sees. While the financial path seems clearer now, the final outcome remains uncertain due to the nature of the transfer market.

Whether Soule will be donning the Villa shirt in the coming campaign or will be lured by another prestigious offer is a question that will be answered in the coming weeks. The ambition is clear, and the financial pieces are falling into place, but the volatility of the market means nothing is certain until the contracts are signed and the medicals are completed





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