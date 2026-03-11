Unai Emery takes Aston Villa to Barcelona in Champions League aiming to prove elite status

Unai Emery returns to the Nou Camp with Aston Villa for a Champions League clash against Barcelona, seeking to prove his side belongs among Europe's elite after ending a 30-year trophy drought.

Unai Emery will celebrate his 55th birthday on Tuesday by taking Aston Villa to the Nou Camp to face Barcelona in the Champions League, after winning the Europa League in May ended a 30-year trophy drought.

Emery arrived at Villa Park in November 2022 with two clear aims. My dream is to win a trophy with Aston Villa. It is my challenge, he said at his unveiling. My second dream and my objective could be to play with Aston Villa in Europe.

Also read Aston Villa: Villa drop legal threat against Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher

Emery Future Under Scrutiny

But now, we have to start thinking only the next match because we are not in good position in the table now. Those goals have now been achieved, leading to natural speculation about his next step, with Villa or elsewhere. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher suggested the Spaniard would be open to leaving, an assertion that was naive given how much Emery controls matters at the club and the success he has had.

Villa were angered to the point of threatening legal action when Carragher made the claim. Emery signed his most recent contract in May 2024, taking him to 2029, so Villa are protected, but there will ultimately be a new deal following the Europa League triumph. Villa see themselves as a club ready to join the elite, having challenged them in the Premier League and Europe for the past two years with Emery leading the way.

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He has taken Villa up the pecking order, but they are still not at the top of it, though they remain well placed, as the signing of Johan Manzambi from Freiburg showed. Villa still lost players in the summer to traditionally bigger clubs: Emi Martinez, Morgan Rogers, Ezri Konsa, Youri Tielemans and Lucas Digne, with Ollie Watkins also leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Challengers Prove Worth

Nights at the Nou Camp give the Spaniard the chance to prove his worth and the progress made at Villa. We are constantly seeking new challenges and we want to respond in games against Barcelona to see how far we are from them, Emery said. We won it in 1982 and right now we are enjoying reminiscing with our fans, playing in this competition again, and trying to repeat that success.

Barca are favourites because of the present and what they have done over the last 10 years, but they need to confirm their favourite role. The way this league stage goes, to end up finishing it in the first eight we need to avoid any kind of surprise. There will be times during the season when you walk your own path, but it needs to be clear the second part of the season is when things will be decided.

Barcelona have six points, we have nine. We need to find out our personality and make the most of our qualities. Emery was handed carte blanche to change Villa when he was appointed as Steven Gerrard's successor, and he has transformed them from Premier League strugglers to Europa League winners and Champions League challengers. His methods are intense, with players facing several long meetings during the week and taking months to adapt.

Internally, there is an acceptance that is why Aaron Wan-Bissaka has struggled so far this season, having not had the same level of coaching at West Ham. Former president of football operations Monchi left last year. But that meticulousness is also what makes Emery and his teams so effective.

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Flick Praises Emery Methods

Barcelona sources fear Villa and Emery, citing the struggles of Alejandro Balde and Joao Cancelo's lack of defensive instinct at how Villa can exploit them, given Emery's capacity to plan and pounce on an opponent's weakness. Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has won successive La Liga titles with the club. Emery has earned admirers including Flick, following his achievements at Villa, having already won the Europa League three times with Sevilla and once with Villarreal.

He is one of the best coaches in Europe and the world. He is very successful, Flick said. In the way his team plays, you can see a clear structure, and in offence they have different patterns. For me, it is amazing to see his team.

The start was not easy, but they came back. You can see the confidence they have on the ball, how they play out, and Jackson is at an unbelievable level. For us, it will be a tough game against a good team and, as well, a great coach. Barca winger Anthony Gordon also called him one of the best in the world before the game, even though Emery's record at the Nou Camp is wretched.

He has lost 14 of his 15 games there, having only beaten Barcelona three times in 30 attempts. It is a record Emery is eager to change to further cement his status and reputation. Everything happened in that match, we know, he said, with no English team winning at the Nou Camp since Liverpool in 2007. I started in 2004, playing in Europe 16 years in a row, different competitions, I have learned in all the competitions.

In that match I learned so much. The necessity of VAR for football in that moment. In my experiences they were giving me a lot of info to learn and get better. With the players we are speaking about our experiences together, we have our experience in Europe, in the Champions League two years ago.

We are facing one of the favourite teams to win the competition, it is a huge challenge. We are confident how we are building the team, how we are facing teams like Barcelona. We are here progressing, understanding, setting our demands and competing the level we are, this is the challenge we have.