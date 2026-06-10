Asylum Seeker Arrested Over Brutal Belfast Stabbing

A 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker has been arrested over a brutal stabbing in Belfast. The victim, named as Stephen Ogilvie, suffered significant injuries to his face, neck, and back during the attack. The alleged attacker was charged on Tuesday evening and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

A man named Stephen Ogilvie was brutally attacked with a knife by a 30-year-old Sudanese asylum seeker in Belfast. The alleged attacker was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and charged on Tuesday evening.

The victim suffered significant injuries to his face, neck, and back during the stabbing. The incident took place on Kinnaird Avenue in northern Belfast at around 10.30pm. Graphic footage of the attack was shared online, showing a man standing astride a bloodied victim, holding a knife to his throat. Witnesses said the attacker was trying to cut the victim's head off.

Police recovered a kitchen knife from the scene. The victim is understood to be originally from Scotland and had been living in the same block of flats as his Sudanese-born attacker. A neighbour described the victim as 'deaf in one ear' and 'had his window smashed by a drug addict who bricked his home last year'. The neighbour also said the victim had a few issues and lived by himself, but would always have people around to stay.

The victim was due to be transferred to another housing association flat on June 15. The alleged attacker was believed to have travelled from Sudan to Paris and then to Dublin before taking a bus to Belfast in February 2023. He claimed asylum in the city and was given leave to remain in the UK until September 2023.

The Home Office has confirmed that the suspect was granted refugee status after arriving in the UK and was granted leave to remain until 2028. The suspect is due to appear in court in Belfast on Wednesday following the attack. Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said he did not know the answer to the 'legitimate question' of how the suspect arrived in the UK.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the Government must ensure full details about the suspect's nationality and immigration status are released. He added that if it turns out the man is an illegal immigrant, it would provide further evidence that the Government's lack of border control is endangering the public





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Asylum Seeker Belfast Stabbing Attempted Murder Refugee Status Immigration

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